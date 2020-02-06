IPL 2020: 3 key overseas players for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the IPL

Mumbai Indians are numerically the most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League. The team that has a tradition of winning the trophy every alternate year, kept the tradition alive by winning its fourth title in 2019. They also won the IPL in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

MI are one of the hot favourites to win the title this year, having made a string of impressive additions to the squad. The most interesting buy MI made at the auction was that of Chris Lynn.

On that note, let's look at 3 key overseas players for MI in this edition of IPL.

#3 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is a highly rated South African player who has become a permanent feature of the national team. He has accomplished some extraordinary feats at a young age, having debuted in 2012 at the age of 20.

De Kock is currently leading the South African ODI team against England. He struck a glittering 113-ball 107 in the first ODI and helped his team chase down the target of 259 with 14 balls to spare.

De Kock kick-started his IPL journey with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013. In IPL 2016, QDK turned out to be Delhi's top run-getter and in 2018 he changed sides, joining the RCB.

In 2019 MI bought De Kock from RCB in an off-season deal, and he went on to score a mammoth 529 runs in 17 matches. This season it will be interesting to see what role is given to him considering the long list of openers MI have in their pool.

#2 Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga is the most successful bowler in IPL history with 170 wickets from 122 matches. He had also won the Purple Cap in 2011 with 28 wickets from 16 matches.

The Sri Lankan sensation wasn’t a part of the 2008 IPL and missed playing the IPL 2018 as he was nominated to be the bowling adviser for the Mumbai Indians. Malinga’s ability to generate pace with his round-arm action makes him truly unique.

In the 2020 season, Malinga will be one of the leaders of the Mumbai Indians bowling attack along with Jasprit Burmah and Mitchell McClenaghan.

#3 Mitchell McClenaghan

New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan, who’s been with MI since 2015, was one of the players retained by them. Since joining the Mumbai Indians, McClenaghan has won three IPL trophies with the team.

McClenaghan's pace and aggression have made him one of the most effective bowlers in the shortest form of the game. In IPL, he has taken 71 wickets in 56 matches.

McClenaghan's ability to bowl important spells under pressure and gain movement with the new as well as the old ball make him a force to watch out for in the IPL. He will have a huge role to play in MI's journey this season too.