IPL 2020: 3 key overseas players for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals won the first-ever Indian Premier League title under the leadership of Shane Warne. But they've never reached those heights again, with their best result since then being a third-placed finish in IPL 2013.

RR had a poor outing in the last edition of the tournament and finished at 7th position on the table. They will be looking to improve their performance after that disappointment.

On that note, let's look at 3 key overseas players for RR in this edition of the IPL.

#3 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is one of the most vital components of the Rajasthan Royals squad. Buttler plays the role of opener for RR.

Last season, due to the 2019 World Cup, he played just eight games and accumulated 311 runs at an average of almost 40 and a strike rate of 152. Buttler has won several games for RR almost single-handedly, and he is one of just two players in the IPL to score five consecutive 50+ scores.

Buttler is undoubtedly RR's most valuable possession, and they would bank on him to deliver a good performance in the 2020 edition of the IPL.

#2 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes made his IPL debut in 2017, with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. Stokes struck a century that season and ended up being named the Most Valuable Player. However, he failed to make an impact in the next two seasons.

Stokes has scored 635 runs in 34 matches during his IPL career, at an average of 22.67 and a strike rate of 132.01. In the bowling department, he has scalped 26 wickets.

Stokes produced several breathtaking performances at the international level in 2019, and the RR management would be hoping that he continues in the same vein in the IPL this year.

#1 Steve Smith

After joining Rajasthan Royals as a captain mid-way through the last season, Steve Smith would be looking to lead from the front in the 2020 edition.

Smith, who along with compatriot David Warner missed the 2018 IPL because of the ball-tampering scandal, is without a doubt one of the best players in the world across formats. Since returning to international cricket after the one-year ban, the right-hander has let his willow do all the talking.

Smith has scored 2,022 runs in 81 innings in his IPL career so far at an average of 37.44. In 2019, he scored 319 runs from 12 IPL matches.

RR fans would expect Smith to continue his good form in this edition of the IPL too.