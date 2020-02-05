IPL 2020: 3 overseas openers to watch out for

The Warner-Bairstow duo was the most destructive pair in IPL 2019

It’s that time of year again: the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is officially around the corner. IPL 2020 will have higher stakes than ever because of the ICC T20 World Cup this year; all the players would want to put their best foot forward in order to get ready for the mega event in October.

In the shortest format of the game, the openers always have a huge responsibility on their hands. They have understand the nature of the pitch and lay a solid foundation for the team, while also scoring some quick runs.

On that note, let's look at three overseas openers to watch out for in this edition of IPL.

#3 Chris Lynn

The 29-year-old Australian power hitter Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) at a base price of INR 2 crore. He will play along Rohit Sharma and Quinten de Kock, forming a deadly trio at the top of the order.

Lynn was a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last season and scored 405 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 139.65. Overall, Lynn has scored 1280 runs in 41 IPL games, with 93 being his highest.

He is currently representing Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) and has scored 387 runs from 14 matches. Lynn has played in 163 T20 matches and scored 4434 runs at an average of 32.36.

Lynn will either open the batting for MI or will bat at No. 3. Either way, he is likely to be a destructive force that can blow away any bowling attack.

#2 Chris Gayle

The 40-year-old Chris Gayle is considered as an ambassador for the shortest format of the game. The self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' has been retained by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), and will look to continue providing the team with fiery starts.

Gayle has won one Most Valuable Player title and two Orange Caps in his IPL career. He has played for KKR (2008-2010), RCB (2011-2017) and KXIP (2018-present) over the years.

Gayle has scored 4484 IPL runs from 125 matches and has an impressive strike rate of 151.02. In the 2019 edition, he scored 490 runs from 13 matches.

The Kings XI would want Gayle to remain fit and make massive contributions at the top of the order.

#1 David Warner

David Warner is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the league's history. His IPL career statistics stand at 4706 runs at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 142, and these numbers are only expected to improve during the 2020 edition.

The Australian has been a recipient of three Orange Cap awards - in the 2015, 2017 and 2019 seasons.

Warner was recently seen during Australia’s tour of India in January 2020. He scored an unbeaten century in the first ODI to hand the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series, but failed to make an impact in the next two matches.

Warner already seems to have his sights set on winning the Orange Cap again. SRH would love for him to continue delivering his best this season too.