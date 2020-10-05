IPL 2020: 3 players who can replace Amit Mishra in the Delhi Capitals lineup

The Delhi Capitals have suffered a significant loss ahead of their match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore as their veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of IPL 2020.

The 37-year-old player, who recently became the first bowler to take 100 wickets for the Capitals in the IPL, picked up a finger injury that has forced him to leave his team in the middle of the competition.

Amit Mishra had a chance to break Lasith Malinga's record in IPL 2020

Amit Mishra looked in excellent touch in IPL 2020 as he had picked up three wickets in three games for the Delhi Capitals. Mishra was only 11 wickets away from overtaking Lasith Malinga's all-time IPL wicket tally. Unfortunately, the top two highest wicket-takers in the tournament's history are no longer a part of the IPL.

The Delhi-based franchise will now hunt for a replacement for Mishra. Their overseas slots are full, so we look at three Indian players who could join DC.

3. Midhun Sudhesan

Sudhesan Midhun picks up a 3⃣ wicket haul for Kerala

Rookie leg-spinner Midhun Sudhesan does not have as much experience as Amit Mishra, but he can be a substantial addition to the Delhi Capitals' spin bowling attack.

The Kerala-based player played for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019. Unfortunately, he could not impress much on his debut as Sudhesan went for 27 runs in his two wicketless overs.

The Jaipur-based franchise released him before IPL 2020, and the youngster found no bidders in the subsequent auction. The Delhi Capitals could potentially rope him in as Mishra's replacement. The 25-year-old returned with figures of 4/5 in a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy match against Manipur last year.

He has picked up 14 wickets in 14 T20s at an economy rate of 6.62. Thus, he has a chance of taking Amit Mishra's place at DC.

2. Kulwant Khejroliya

Happy birthday Kulwant Khejroliya!

The Delhi Capitals have the option of Sandeep Lamichhane available in the leg-spin department. In case they prefer to include him in the playing XI, the team management could opt for an Indian fast bowler as Amit Mishra's replacement.

Ishant Sharma recently picked up an injury, while Mohit Sharma and Avesh Khan could not perform well in Ishant's absence. Since DC have Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje as their premier right-arm fast bowlers, they could sign an Indian left-arm fast bowler to add variety to their pace bowling lineup in IPL 2020.

Kulwant Khejroliya is the best option available in that department. He has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians in the past and has experience in the IPL.

The left-arm seamer has 17 T20 wickets in 15 matches. Kulwant's bowling strike rate is 18.6, and he also has a four-wicket haul.

1. Praveen Dubey

Praveen Dubey

Praveen Dubey is the number 1 contender to take Amit Mishra's spot in the Delhi Capitals squad. The Karnataka-based player is one of the net bowlers for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020.

Dubey is a leg-spin bowler who can also bat in the lower middle order. He has played 14 T20 games, scalping 16 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 6.87. His best figures of 4/19 highlight that he can be a wicket-taking option for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020.