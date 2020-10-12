IPL 2020: 3 players who can replace Ishant Sharma at Delhi Capitals

After Amit Mishra's injury, the Delhi Capitals have suffered another significant loss in IPL 2020 as their top Indian pacer Ishant Sharma cannot play the rest of the season. A left internal oblique muscle tear has ruled Sharma out of IPL 2020 and the Delhi Capitals will have to for a bowler to replace to him.

Ishant Sharma played only one match in IPL 2020

Sharma played only a single game for the Delhi-based franchise this year. He could not scalp a single wicket in that match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad as the 32-year-old bowler returned with figures of 0/26 in three overs. During the last IPL season, Sharma picked up 13 wickets in 13 fixtures for DC.

Since the Delhi Capitals' Indian fast bowling department has not clicked in IPL 2020, the franchise will soon hunt for a replacement.

Here are the three players they could sign as Ishant Sharma's replacement.

3. Kulwant Khejroliya

The Delhi Capitals do not have many options available in their Indian pace bowling attack. Mohit Sharma and Avesh Khan have not been impressive in IPL 2020, so the Capitals could sign uncapped Indian left-arm pace bowler Kulwant Khejroliya.

The Rajasthan-based bowler has been a part of the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore squads in previous seasons. He does not have an excellent IPL record, but Khejroliya has 17 T20 wickets to his name in 15 matches. His economy rate of 7.49 highlights that he could support the South African duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in the upcoming matches.

Signing a left-arm pacer as Ishant Sharma's replacement would add variety to DC's fast bowling attack.

2. Barinder Sran

Another left-arm fast bowler who could join the Delhi Capitals' squad as Ishant Sharma's replacement in IPL 2020 is Barinder Sran. The Sirsa-based player has been a part of four franchises in his IPL career, namely the Mumbai Indians, the Rajasthan Royals, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Kings XI Punjab.

Sran has played 48 T20 matches in his career, scalping 45 wickets at a strike rate of 21.4. He has represented the Indian cricket team in six ODIs and two T20Is. Although the 27-year-old bowler picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.12 in two T20Is, he never received another opportunity to don the blue jersey.

Barinder Sran is one of the best left-arm fast bowling options available as a replacement player among the unsold players.

1. Vinay Kumar

"Heartening to see Captain Virat Kohli leading from the front. When the team needs Virat Kohli to Come forward lead by example and score runs. Take a bow champion."



- Vinay Kumar pic.twitter.com/6L3cehsRwK — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 10, 2020

Perhaps, the most experienced bowler present in the list of unsold players is Vinay Kumar. The right-arm medium pacer played 41 international matches across all formats, scalping 49 wickets for the Indian cricket team.

Kumar turned up for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Mumbai Indians, the Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and the Kolkata Knight Riders in previous editions of the IPL. In his last T20 game, Kumar returned with figures of 4/30 while playing against Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Kumar can trouble the opposition batsmen with his bowling skills at the Dubai International Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium and could be the perfect replacement for Ishant Sharma. It will be interesting to see if he can sign a deal with the Delhi Capitals in the second half of IPL 2020.