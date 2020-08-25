IPL 2020: 3 players DC might regret letting go of

The Delhi Capitals (DC) enter the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) looking better than they ever have before.

Shreyas Iyer's side have an absolutely stacked top order that features the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy. The captain, along with Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer make up the middle order, with decent all-rounders in Axar Patel and Marcus Stoinis.

The bowling will be spearheaded by South African talisman Kagiso Rabada, while Indian veterans Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma add valuable experience.

Players DC might regret letting go of ahead of IPL 2020

Despite their squad looking rock solid on paper, DC could've had an even better roster if not for some questionable trades and releases ahead of the 2020 IPL auction. The likes of Colin Ingram and Mayank Markande were either released or traded away, but DC might regret letting go of these 3 players more than anyone else.

#3 Colin Munro

Colin Munro is a game-changer in the T20 format

Colin Munro is only 13 games into his IPL career and doesn't have great numbers to show for. In these matches, he has amassed just 177 runs at an average of 14.75 and strike rate of 125.53. Although the Kiwi is yet to even register a single fifty in the IPL, he is a player who can win games single-handedly.

Munro has flopped for DC so far, but perhaps shouldn't have been let go with the bigger picture in mind. With an arsenal of cross-batted shots like the reverse sweep at his disposal, he is at his best when trying to take on the spinners in the powerplay and would have been very useful in the UAE.

Moreover, with the availability of Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey and Jason Roy uncertain for the first few games, Munro could've added an extra overseas dimension to the side. The 33-year-old is in good form in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League, and registered a match-winning fifty mere days ago.

DC might regret releasing Munro, who unfortunately went unsold in the auction as well.

#2 Trent Boult

Trent Boult will partner Bumrah in the absence of Malinga in the 2020 IPL

Trent Boult was traded to the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2020 IPL auction, and the speedster is set to partner Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of the tournament's leading wicket-taker Lasith Malinga. The New Zealander has picked up 23 wickets over the past two seasons at DC, and has ably supported Rabada when called upon.

Boult is lethal with the new ball and accurate at the death, and is a very good fielder as well. With no overseas pace options apart from Rabada and Chris Woakes' replacement Anrich Nortje at DC's disposal, the 31-year-old would have added variety to the bowling attack.

DC might well regret letting one of the modern-day game's greatest bowlers go.

#1 Chris Morris

Chris Morris will have to be at his best for RCB in IPL 2020

Perhaps the only criticism that can be levelled at this DC side in the absence of world-class all-rounders. While Stoinis, Axar and Keemo Paul are more than handy in both departments, they arguably aren't as good as Chris Morris in the T20 format.

Morris has the experience of playing in almost all the T20 franchise leagues in the world, and is an excellent option at the death. The South African gives it his all in every ball he bowls, and is a fierce competitor. He has proven himself with bat and ball for DC in the IPL, with 41 wickets and two incredible fifties for the side.

If Stoinis does miss the first few games, Morris could have added some experience and veteran leadership to the side. The 33-year-old will play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 edition of the IPL, and will be one of the key players as Virat Kohli attempts to bring the team their first-ever title.

DC might be left to rue what could have been.

