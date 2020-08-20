IPL 2020: 3 players RCB might regret letting go of

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to bring their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy to the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Next month, Virat Kohli's men will embark on their quest in the UAE, which is a location they've had a lot of success in the past.

Ably supported by Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, England all-rounder Moeen Ali and franchise legend AB de Villiers, the Indian captain will finally attempt to put an end to his trophy hoodoo in the 13th of the IPL.

However, the bowling attack still doesn't look very solid on paper, despite the expensive acquisition of Chris Morris and the returning Dale Steyn. Much of the wicket-taking responsibility will fall on Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is expected to be right at home in the UAE.

Players RCB might regret letting go of

The teams have got their envelopes to submit 10 names for the accelerated auction. We’re back with the next set with Shimron Hetmyer. #PlayBold #BidForBold #IPLAuction — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 19, 2019

Ahead of the 2020 IPL auction, Moeen and De Villiers were the only two overseas players who were retained by RCB. They released the likes of Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee and Heinrich Klaasen. Although these players will me missed, they didn't exactly set the IPL on fire with their performances.

In the 2020 IPL, RCB might actually regret letting these 3 players go.

#3 Nathan Coulter-Nile

Advertisement

Nathan Coulter-Nile hasn't played an IPL game in over 3 years

Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile didn't play a single game for RCB in the 2019 IPL, as he was on international duty in the first few weeks before suffering an injury that ruled him out of the tournament. Despite the fact that it has been over 3 years since he played an IPL game, RCB could have used his experience of playing in T20 franchise leagues across the world.

Coulter-Nile played the 2019 World Cup for the Kangaroos, and even scored a 60-ball 92 against the West Indies. The 32-year-old's dynamism with the bat and ability to hit the deck hard with the ball could've lent RCB an extra option, and he could've even been a solid backup option to Chris Morris and Shivam Dube.

Coulter-Nile was picked up for a whopping 8-crore amount in the 2020 IPL auction by the Mumbai Indians (MI), for whom he might not even get a game. RCB retaining him could have worked out well for both parties involved.

#2 Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis will play for DC in the 2020 IPL

The second Australian all-rounder on this list, Marcus Stoinis' struggles with the ball might have been the main reason behind RCB choosing to release him. In 10 games in the 2019 IPL, he picked up only 2 wickets at an economy rate of 8.7. However, the 31-year-old bowled just over 16 overs in the campaign and was used sparingly by captain Kohli.

Moreover, Stoinis averaged 52.75 with the bat, at a strike rate of 135.25. He perhaps wasn't utilised to the best of his potential last year, and a move up the order or more responsibility with the ball could've elevated his game in the upcoming IPL.

Morris is definitely a better option with the ball, but with the presence of Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav and Dale Steyn, RCB could've chosen to solidify their shaky middle order by retaining Stoinis. The all-rounder will play for Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in the 2020 IPL.

#1 Shimron Hetmyer

Hetmyer scored a 47-ball 75 in his last outing for RCB in the 2019 IPL

Shimron Hetmyer was a massive disappointment at RCB last IPL season, but the decision to release him was undoubtedly knee-jerk. The West Indian possesses immense power and the ability to turn games in the matter of a few overs, and would have added some much-needed dynamism to the RCB batting lineup.

Moreover, Hetmyer is participating in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League, and will come into the IPL with significant match practice under his belt. With Finch, Moeen and Josh Philippe missing the first week of the IPL owing to international commitments, the 23-year-old could have helped RCB get off to a positive start.

After being used lower down the order for four consecutive games, the final IPL 2019 game for RCB saw Hetmyer score a stroke-filled 75 that served as an indication of what he can do when properly backed. The Bengaluru outfit might seriously regret letting the destructive southpaw go and like Stoinis, he will play for the Delhi Capitals in the 2020 IPL.

Also Read: 3 quality RCB players who may be benched for the whole IPL 2020 season