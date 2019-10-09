IPL 2020: 3 Players RCB should look to target in the auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Image credits: BCCI/IPLT20)

The 13th edition of the IPL might be a good 6-7 months away, but that hasn't stopped the fans from creating a buzz around the world's biggest T20 league. Recently, the date and venue for the IPL auction were confirmed, and there is already a lot of interest around the event.

The auction will take place in Kolkata on the 19th of December, while the trade window will be active till the 14th of November.

In addition to the budget remaining after last year's auction, teams will be given an extra ₹3 crore to bolster their squads. The trade window has so far seen Delhi Capitals trade Sherfane Rutherford for Mayank Markande from Mumbai Indians.

RCB finished rock-bottom in the table last season, but the difference between them and the 4th placed team (SRH) was just one point. The Bangalore-based franchise has revamped its coaching staff and has hired the likes of Simon Katich and Mike Hesson.

RCB will have ₹4.8 crore heading into the auction and they can increase that amount by releasing the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube and Marcus Stoinis.

Here, we take a look at 3 players RCB should look to target in the upcoming auction.

#3 Chris Green

Chris Green

Chris Green has made a name for himself as a T20 specialist in various leagues around the world. He is an uncapped player and as a result, had a bargain base price in last year's auction.

Green would have expected at least one of the eight teams to bid for him, but unfortunately none of them did. That would have come as quite a shock to those who follow T20 leagues.

The Australian has played 74 T20s and picked up 62 wickets at a strike rate of 23.7. He has a terrific economy rate of 6.7. While his wicket-taking ability isn't the best, he is someone who excels at tying down opposition batsmen.

Green restricts the batsmen at one end and allows his partners to pick up the wickets at the other. RCB don't have a bowler like him, which is why he could add considerable value to the squad. He would allow Yuzvendra Chahal to be more attacking and pick up more wickets.

The South Africa-born player is more than decent with the bat in hand too, and has the ability to score 15-20 crucial runs at the end. He has been in superb form in the CPL and he will surely be on RCB's wish-list.

