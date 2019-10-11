IPL 2020: 3 players RCB should target in the IPL auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore have never been able to win the coveted Indian Premier League trophy despite having one of the mightiest squads in the competition. The Bengaluru-based franchise is the home of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and also Mr. 360 AB de Villiers yet they have always stayed away from the trophy.

The team management, however, has taken some bold decisions ahead of the upcoming auction as they have brought in some big names in the coaching staff. Ahead of the auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore would have definitely set some plans which they would like to execute in the auction room.

While they have a star-studded squad already, here are the three players that RCB should target in the IPL 2020 auction.

#1 Tom Banton

Somerset v Kent Spitfires - Vitality Blast

20-year-old sensation from England Tom Banton has become the talk of the town because of his magnificent performances in the Vitality Blast. Having a look at the overall career stats of Banton’s limited-overs career, he has played 18 List A matches, aggregating 524 runs at an average of 30.82.

However, his numbers are much, much better in the T20 format where he has scored 591 runs in just 16 innings. Royal Challengers Bangalore had bought Shimron Hetmyer for a hefty price in the previous year. But, the West Indian batsman could not live up to expectations.

Thus, RCB can look to free some of their funds by releasing Hetmyer and purchasing the services of Banton. Plus, of course, the Englishman can play the role of the wicket-keeper for Virat Kohli’s side. Thus, he can also emerge as Parthiv Patel’s replacement in case the Gujarat-born player plays poorly in the earlier matches of the season.

A lot of teams will have their eye on Banton. But, RCB should look to go after him because he can prove to be the missing piece of their jigsaw puzzle.

