IPL 2020: 3 players who can replace Chris Woakes at Delhi Capitals

Jason Holder could be a valuable addition to the Delhi Capitals

English all-rounder Chris Woakes has opted to skip IPL 2020 in order to stay fresh for the international summer. The all-rounder was bought by Delhi Capitals at the IPL Auction 2020 at a price of 1.5 Crores INR and was slated to play an integral role for the team. With Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma already dealing with their own fitness issues, Woakes' decision to pull out of the league will have a major impact on Delhi's performances (especially in the first few matches).

The franchise has many big Indian names like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, and Prithvi Shaw in its batting department. Even the spin bowling section has seasoned pros like Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra. Their fast bowling attack, though, was dependent on the trio of Woakes, Rabada, and Sharma.

As per reports, Delhi Capitals' team management has already started hunting for a replacement and here are 3 players who can replace Chris Woakes in IPL 2020.

#3 Ben Cutting

Ben Cutting has played for multiple IPL franchises

Australian T20 star Ben Cutting could prove to be a fantastic replacement for Chris Woakes as the Aussie is a proven match-winner in the shortest format of the game. He has earlier played for Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. This shows that the all-rounder has a clear idea about the Indian conditions and also the pressure of playing in the league.

In fact, he had played a match-winning role for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2016 final as his whirlwind innings helped SRH win their maiden IPL trophy. Although he has not achieved much success at the international level, Cutting has made a name for himself playing in T20 leagues worldwide.

He has featured in 149 T20 matches thus far, aggregating over 2,000 runs besides taking 123 wickets. His best figures of 5/28 show that he can wreak havoc with his medium-pace bowling skills.

#2 Jason Holder

Jason Holder has never got an opportunity to prove his talent in the IPL

Former Chennai Super Kings player Jason Holder can be a like-for-like replacement for Chris Woakes because just like the Englishman, Holder can lead the fast bowling attack and bowl the vital powerplay overs. He can even come to bat in the lower middle-order and turn the course of the match with big shots.

Advertisement

Over the years, Holder has matured a lot as a player. Having served as the skipper of the West Indies cricket team, the 28-year-old can contribute his bit to the Delhi Capitals leadership group as well. Besides playing for CSK, Holder has also been a part of Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

The bowling all-rounder has featured in 106 T20 matches where he has taken 81 wickets. His economy rate is 7.76 whereas he has a strike rate of 126.16 with the bat.

#1 Colin de Grandhomme

Colin de Grandhomme can be the perfect replacement for Chris Woakes

Kiwi all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme looked in sublime touch in the final ODI against India at Mount Maunganui. He blew away the Indian bowling attack during his unbeaten knock of 58 runs. The right-handed all-rounder can provide balance to the Delhi Capitals team combination with his all-round talent.

The New Zealand player has featured in 197 T20 games in his career which shows that he has a lot of experience under his belt. Nicknamed CDG, the Harare-born player had played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019. Though he had a disappointing campaign last year, he can be backed to do well in this year's IPL.

Given that the Delhi batting line-up has a plethora of big hitters, de Grandhomme's presence will make life difficult for the opposition bowlers. Besides, he can also keep a check on the run flow during the middle overs, which makes him a valuable asset in T20 cricket.

Who do you think team Delhi will sign as a replacement for Chris Woakes? Let us know in the comments below!