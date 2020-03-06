×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: 3 players who can replace Chris Woakes at Delhi Capitals 

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 06 Mar 2020, 21:26 IST

Jason Holder could be a valuable addition to the Delhi Capitals
Jason Holder could be a valuable addition to the Delhi Capitals








English all-rounder Chris Woakes has opted to skip IPL 2020 in order to stay fresh for the international summer. The all-rounder was bought by Delhi Capitals at the IPL Auction 2020 at a price of 1.5 Crores INR and was slated to play an integral role for the team. With Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma already dealing with their own fitness issues, Woakes' decision to pull out of the league will have a major impact on Delhi's performances (especially in the first few matches).

The franchise has many big Indian names like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, and Prithvi Shaw in its batting department. Even the spin bowling section has seasoned pros like Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra. Their fast bowling attack, though, was dependent on the trio of Woakes, Rabada, and Sharma.

As per reports, Delhi Capitals' team management has already started hunting for a replacement and here are 3 players who can replace Chris Woakes in IPL 2020.

#3 Ben Cutting

Ben Cutting has played for multiple IPL franchises
Ben Cutting has played for multiple IPL franchises








Australian T20 star Ben Cutting could prove to be a fantastic replacement for Chris Woakes as the Aussie is a proven match-winner in the shortest format of the game. He has earlier played for Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. This shows that the all-rounder has a clear idea about the Indian conditions and also the pressure of playing in the league.

In fact, he had played a match-winning role for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2016 final as his whirlwind innings helped SRH win their maiden IPL trophy. Although he has not achieved much success at the international level, Cutting has made a name for himself playing in T20 leagues worldwide.

He has featured in 149 T20 matches thus far, aggregating over 2,000 runs besides taking 123 wickets. His best figures of 5/28 show that he can wreak havoc with his medium-pace bowling skills.

#2 Jason Holder

Jason Holder has never got an opportunity to prove his talent in the IPL
Jason Holder has never got an opportunity to prove his talent in the IPL








Former Chennai Super Kings player Jason Holder can be a like-for-like replacement for Chris Woakes because just like the Englishman, Holder can lead the fast bowling attack and bowl the vital powerplay overs. He can even come to bat in the lower middle-order and turn the course of the match with big shots.

Advertisement

Over the years, Holder has matured a lot as a player. Having served as the skipper of the West Indies cricket team, the 28-year-old can contribute his bit to the Delhi Capitals leadership group as well. Besides playing for CSK, Holder has also been a part of Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

The bowling all-rounder has featured in 106 T20 matches where he has taken 81 wickets. His economy rate is 7.76 whereas he has a strike rate of 126.16 with the bat.

#1 Colin de Grandhomme

Colin de Grandhomme can be the perfect replacement for Chris Woakes
Colin de Grandhomme can be the perfect replacement for Chris Woakes








Kiwi all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme looked in sublime touch in the final ODI against India at Mount Maunganui. He blew away the Indian bowling attack during his unbeaten knock of 58 runs. The right-handed all-rounder can provide balance to the Delhi Capitals team combination with his all-round talent.

The New Zealand player has featured in 197 T20 games in his career which shows that he has a lot of experience under his belt. Nicknamed CDG, the Harare-born player had played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019. Though he had a disappointing campaign last year, he can be backed to do well in this year's IPL.

Given that the Delhi batting line-up has a plethora of big hitters, de Grandhomme's presence will make life difficult for the opposition bowlers. Besides, he can also keep a check on the run flow during the middle overs, which makes him a valuable asset in T20 cricket.


Who do you think team Delhi will sign as a replacement for Chris Woakes? Let us know in the comments below!

Published 06 Mar 2020, 21:26 IST
IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Chris Woakes Jason Holder
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
Match 39 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 40 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 41 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 43 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 45 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 46 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 47 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 48 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 49 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 50 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 51 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 52 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 53 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 54 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 56 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in South Africa 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us