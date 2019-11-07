IPL 2020: 3 players who can replace Ravichandran Ashwin as KXIP captain

Rahul might take the captaincy reigns from R Ashwin

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to don the Delhi Capitals' jersey in IPL 2020 after he was traded from Kings XI Punjab to the Delhi-based franchise. Kings XI co-owner Ness Wadia confirmed the news regarding the trade-off between the two franchises involving Ashwin and the other two DC players who will travel to Kings XI for the next season.

It was after a long period that the speculation has been put to rest regarding Ashwin's transfer to Delhi. Earlier, it was assumed that the Kings XI skipper was all set to be traded to Delhi, however, Ness Wadia quashed all such claims after Anil Kumble was announced as Kings' next head coach. But finally, both the franchise reached an understanding as the Kings amicably parted ways with their former skipper.

Ashwin, who led Punjab in the last two seasons, saw a mixed bag ride in both the seasons. Despite starting on a positive note, his team failed to capitalize on the start as their campaign derailed on both occasions and the team failed to finish in the last four.

With Ashwin all set to don the Delhi colors, Kings XI will have a task in hand to nominate their a skipper for the 13th edition of the league. Captaincy has been an issue for the Kings all these years at the IPL as they once again look for a player to lead their franchise.

With a couple of experienced guys already in the team, the Punjab-based franchise might trust their skills or can even rope in an outsider to martial the troops in the upcoming season.

Here, we take a look at three players who can replace Ashwin as KXIP skipper in IPL 2020.

#3 Eoin Morgan

Morgan was asscoiated with Kings XI in 2017

One of the most highly-rated captians in the modern world, Eoin Morgan, is hugely appreciated for his stint as the skipper of England in the shorter versions of the game. The left-handed middle-order batsman has not only played his role with the bat but has also been instrumental in creating history with a World Cup win.

After missing the IPL in past two years, Morgan could once again induce interest among the various franchises after his successful year in international cricket for England. Kings XI Punjab might eye the English skipper, not only as an explosive middle-order batsman but also as a potential leader for their franchise in the upcoming edition.

Morgan has proven his skills as a leader by changing the fortunes of England cricket from the debacle of 2015 to lead them to victory in 2019. Though leading a franchise in the world's most followed T-20 league might be a different ball game, the calm head on his shoulders will always enhance his chances to succeed.

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final

