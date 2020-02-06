IPL 2020: 3 players who could replace Jofra Archer at Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer's absence could prove to be a massive blow for the Royals (Image credits: IPLT20/BCCI)

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL season due to a low-grade stress fracture.

Archer's right elbow caused him some problems during the recently concluded Test series against South Africa. After playing the first game, he was ruled out of the next two before suffering a recurrence of pain when he was bowling during the warm-up for the fourth game.

The English Cricket Board has confirmed that has been ruled out of England's tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League. This comes as a huge blow for the Rajasthan Royals as they rely heavily on Archer. He has been a consistent performer for the franchise over the last two years and they will need to find a replacement player immediately.

Archer was bought for ₹7.6 crore during the 2018 auction and hence, the franchise won't have to consider the base price of the replacement player. Here's a look at 3 players who could potentially replace the Englishman.

#3 Adam Zampa

BBL Challenger - Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder

Adam Zampa wouldn't be a like-for-like replacement, but he is someone who can be considered owing to the peculiar team composition of the Royals. They already have three overseas fast bowlers in the form of Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas and Andrew Tye and hence, could look to bolster their spin bowling department.

Shreyas Gopal and Mayank Markande are the only proven wicket-takers and their other spinners are average at best. Zampa could prove to be a good addition as he has been in good form for Australia and Melbourne Stars.

He has picked up 18 wickets at a strike rate of 14 in the Big Bash this season, while maintaining an economy rate of 7.14. Zampa is also placed No. 4 in the ICC rankings for bowlers in the T20I format.

The former Rising Pune Supergiant player has picked up 162 wickets in his career at a strike rate of 18.1 and has an economy rate of 7.24. He is an experienced campaigner and would be really useful if picked.

