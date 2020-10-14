IPL 2020: 3 reasons for DC's powerful transformation

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Rajasthan Royals in match #30 of the Dream 11 IPL. The Delhi Capitals are currently second in the points table and are certainly favorites to lift their first IPL trophy. Shreyas Iyer's men have secured ten points from seven games and are in formidable form.

DC's journey over the past few years has been something special. The franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs for six straight seasons between 2013-2018. They finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2018 but the side have evolved drastically since then.

The Delhi franchise finished third in IPL 2019 and look to be strong contenders to go all the way this time around. But what has contributed to DC improving so quickly in a short span of time?

1) Calculated inclusion of foreign players

The Delhi Capitals are renowned for having a strong Indian contingent but their foreign players always seemed to put in underwhelming performances (save for Rabada).

DC has acquired foreigners with such precision this season that the team's effectiveness has been elevated. DC identified the weakness in their Indian pace division and acquired Anrich Nortje to back-up Kagiso Rabada. Marcus Stoinis was roped in to provide some muscle with the bat and options with the ball. Shimron Hetmyer was also included in the team to play the role of a finisher.

These changes have been successful with the foreigners winning games for DC on multiple occasions.

2) An infusion of experience ahead of IPL 2020

DC is a young team led by the youngest captain among the eight IPL franchises. While the youngsters have stepped up time and again, it never hurts to have a few experienced campaigners in the team.

Ahead of IPL 2019, DC appointed Ricky Ponting as the head coach of the team and acquired the services of Shikhar Dhawan. These changes helped the young team qualify for the playoffs.

DC finally understood the vital role that experience plays in the IPL and went on to acquire veterans Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane ahead of this season. DC appears to have struck the perfect balance between experience and young players in the Dream 11 IPL, which is undoubtedly their biggest strength.

3) The maturity of the youngsters

Young Guns[Pc: indiatvnews.com]

Every IPL team hopes that the youngsters in their side can step up and deliver for the team. DC is perhaps the only team whose core is made up of young players. Prithwi Shaw (20 years), Rishabh Pant (23 years), and captain Shreyas Iyer (25 years) are the three players who have performed for DC on multiple occasions.

Shreyas Iyer, in particular, has been spectacular in guiding the side through crunch situations. The maturity of youngsters coupled with their dynamic presence on the field has given DC a real chance to be the Dream 11 IPL's champions.