IPL 2020: 3 records that are currently held by DC players

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have been one of the most talked-about teams in the lead-up to the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with their balance and squad depth drawing praise from all corners of the cricketing fraternity.

Shreyas Iyer's team have a stacked top order, quality Indian players and perhaps the best spin attack in the competition, and they have been tipped by experts to finish the league phase at the top of the points table. DC have never reached the final before, but if their strength on paper is anything to go by, that could all change in IPL 2020.

Various world-class players have turned out for DC over the years in the IPL, although they haven't quite gelled together as a unit very often. Ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at 3 records that are currently held by DC players.

Also Read: IPL 2020: 3 records that are currently held by Mumbai Indians players

#3 Kagiso Rabada has the best bowling average and bowling strike rate in IPL history

Kagiso Rabada is one of the best fast bowlers in the world

Kagiso Rabada has been one of the few constant overseas players for DC over the years in the IPL, and the numbers clearly show why. With a bowling average of 17.93 and a bowling strike rate of 13.22, the fast bowler has frequently proven why he is one of the best in the world.

Rabada is followed by Chris Woakes, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal and Imran Tahir on the strike-rate list, and the latter two are the best contenders to break this record. On the bowling averages list, Shreyas Gopal, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Imran Tahir are the three players who will play in IPL 2020 and stand a chance at surpassing the South African.

Advertisement

However, it is likely that Rabada will hold on to this record for some time at least.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan has hit the most fours in IPL history

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the best openers the IPL has ever seen

Shikhar Dhawan has always scored a large percentage of his runs in boundaries, and this is understandable given that he has opened the innings for the majority of his IPL career. With 524 in 158 innings, the southpaw has hit the most fours in the history of the IPL.

Dhawan, who is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL, is followed by Suresh Raina (493), Gautam Gambhir (491) and Virat Kohli (480). Clearly, the Indian skipper is the only one who has even an outside chance of breaking the record this season.

With form and batting position in Dhawan's favour in IPL 2020, we could see him extend his lead at the top.

#1 Amit Mishra has taken the most hat-tricks in IPL history

Amit Mishra has always been a wicket-taker

Amit Mishra is the only bowler in the history of the IPL to have taken 3 hat-tricks, which makes him the holder of this exclusive record.

A surprise name is at No. 2 on this list with two hat-tricks - Yuvraj Singh, while none of the other 14 bowlers have managed to take more than one.

With 157 wickets in 147 games, Mishra is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, and could add significantly to this total on the spin-friendly UAE pitches. The leg-spinner has always been a potent wicket-taking threat, and as part of a three-pronged DC spin attack, he could wreak havoc in IPL 2020.

Also Read: IPL 2020: 3 records that are currently held by Royal Challengers Bangalore players