IPL 2020: 3 records that are currently held by SRH players

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have carved a niche of themselves as a team with an enviably strong top order and a fearsome bowling attack, and these two qualities will continue to serve them well in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Under the leadership of David Warner, they will look to go the full distance just like they did in 2016, and there's no reason why they can't. SRH seem to have all bases covered ahead of IPL 2020, with the wealth of young Indian talent being one of the stand-outs of their roster.

SRH have always had a number of match-winners - both Indian and overseas - in their side, and their IPL 2020 squad is no different. Ahead of the much-awaited tournament, we take a look at 3 records that are currently held by SRH players.

#3 Rashid Khan has the best economy rate in IPL history

Rashid Khan is one of the best T20 bowlers in the world at the moment

Since entering the league as a relative unknown in 2017, Rashid Khan has been one of the best bowlers in every season. The mystery spinner has taken 55 wickets in just 46 games in the IPL, but what is really stunning is his economy rate of 6.55, which is the best in the history of the tournament.

Rashid is followed by the retired pair of Anil Kumble and Glenn McGrath, who have economy rates of 6.57 and 6.61 respectively. The next player on the list is Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine, who has a career economy rate of 6.67.

The Afghanistan captain will be a handful on the supportive pitches in the UAE, and he could further improve this already-impressive record in IPL 2020.

#2 David Warner has scored the most fifties in IPL history

David Warner is the leading run-scorer among overseas players in IPL history

The leading run-scorer among overseas players in the history of the IPL, David Warner is also the man who has registered the most fifties, with 44 to his name. The Australian has won the Orange Cap on three separate occasions, and with 4,706 runs at an average of 43.17, he is arguably the IPL's greatest-ever overseas player.

Warner is followed by Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, who have 38 and 37 fifties respectively. The Indian superstar duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are next, with 36 fifties each. The SRH captain will be under pressure from these players (barring Raina) in IPL 2020, but he should be able to hold on to this record.

#1 Jonny Bairstow has the highest batting average in IPL history

Jonny Bairstow is one of the best white-ball batsmen in the world at the moment

Jonny Bairstow had a prolific debut season in the IPL as he scored 445 runs in 10 games at an average of 55.62 and a strike rate of 157.24. This batting average puts him at #1 on the all-time list, over 10 points ahead of Adam Voges in second place.

Bairstow was in good form in white-ball cricket for England against Ireland, Pakistan and Australia, and he will be one of SRH's most important batsmen in IPL 2020. David Warner and MS Dhoni are the two active players who are closest to breaking the Englishman's record, but this won't be possible unless he slips further down the order.

