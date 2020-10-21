IPL 2020: 3 records Shikhar Dhawan created enroute to his 61-ball 106*

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan destroyed the Kings XI Punjab bowling attack in Dubai on Tuesday, recording his second century in IPL 2020.

The left-handed batsman had not registered a single century before IPL 2020, but now has two hundreds to his name. However, his innings could not help the Delhi-based franchise win the match as a special knock from Nicholas Pooran undid all of the 34-year-old's hard work.

None of the other Delhi batsmen could muster up even 15 runs as the team managed just 164/5 in 20 overs despite Shikhar Dhawan's century.

The Indian opener slammed a dozen fours and three maximums in his 61-ball 106*. Although DC could not win the match, here are the three records that Shikhar Dhawan made on Tuesday.

3. Shikhar Dhawan becomes the first batsman to hit consecutive IPL hundreds

"I really enjoyed my innings today. It's good that I am scoring consistently."

- Man of the Match @SDhawan25 🙌🏻#KXIPvDC #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 20, 2020

To register one century in a tournament so competitive as the IPL is considered a herculean task, but Shikhar Dhawan has achieved the rare feat of scoring two centuries in two consecutive IPL innings.

Playing against the Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah on Saturday, Dhawan scored an unbeaten 58-ball 101* to guide the Delhi Capitals to a five-wicket win.

He continued his dream form against the Kings XI Punjab by recording another triple-digit score. With these two knocks, Dhawan became the only player to record back-to-back 100+ scores in the IPL.

2. Shikhar Dhawan becomes the first Indian batsman to hit two IPL hundreds for the Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan has been in sensational touch of late

The Delhi Capitals have been home to some great Indian batsmen such as Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh just to name a few. However, none of them have scored multiple centuries for the franchise.

Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, and Virender Sehwag were the three Indian batsmen who scored a century for Delhi before IPL 2020.

Now, Shikhar Dhawan has become the first Indian batsman to register two 100+ scores while donning the Delhi Capitals jersey in the IPL.

Among the foreign players, current Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner had recorded two centuries for Delhi when he played for the franchise from 2009 to 2013.

1. Shikhar Dhawan becomes the 1st batsman to hit two IPL centuries outside India

So far, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates have hosted the IPL outside India.

There had been only two centurions, namely AB de Villiers and Manish Pandey, during the 2009 season in South Africa. In the UAE, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been able to touch the three-figure milestone once.

With his two hundreds in the last two IPL 2020 games, Shikhar Dhawan has become the first batsman to have two centuries to his name in IPL matches played outside India.

As mentioned earlier, Dhawan scored 101* against the Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and followed it up with a brilliant 106* versus the Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium.