IPL 2020: 3 selection dilemmas Mumbai Indians might face

Mumbai Indians start as favorites

Going into the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the favorites for the tournament and that's because, on paper, they seem to be one of the strongest teams, who have almost all the bases covered.

In the IPL 2020 auctions, the Rohit Sharma led side signed, rather surprisingly, some big-name players like Nathan Coulter-Nile and Chris Lynn; along with that, Trent Boult was signed by MI during the trade window.

With all these players signed and added to the squad, there are some selection decisions that MI might fumble upon. Here we take a look at some of them.

#3 Nathan Coulter-Nile or Trent Boult

Nathan Coulter-Nile

MI have some brilliant options in their bowling department, which means most of these dilemmas might come while choosing their ideal bowling unit.

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Trent Boult are two new players who will join MI's squad for IPL 2020 and Rohit Sharma will have a decision to make, whether to play the Australian or the Kiwi. While Coulter-Nile is a bowling all-rounder, Boult is a traditional left-arm seamer, who can bowl in the powerplay and at the death. Coulter-Nile's three-dimensional skills can incline one to pick him but Boult adds something different to MI and that's the reason the Kiwi might be the preferred option.

Nathan Coulter-Nile IPL Career | 26 matches | 36 wickets | Eco - 7.66 | SR - 15. 64

#2 Lasith Malinga or Nathan Coulter-Nile

Lasith Malinga celebrating

There is another way one can look at this scenario. Because Trent Boult is the only left-arm seamer present in the MI squad, Rohit Sharma might be inclined to pick him and if he does so, then there is another decision to be made on whom to pick between Lasith Malinga and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Malinga has been brilliant for MI but because he is past his prime now, there's a case that he shouldn't be in the starting XI from the get-go, especially because MI have the death bowling part covered with Jasprit Bumrah. Again, Coulter-Nile's multiple uses might prove too hard to miss for MI and hence, don't be surprised if Sharma picks the Australian over the veteran Sri Lankan this year.

Lasith Malinga IPL Career | 122 matches | 170 wickets | Eco - 7. 14 | SR - 16.63

#1 Quinton de Kock or Chris Lynn

Quinton de Kock

Now that MI have signed someone as dangerous as Chris Lynn for IPL 2020, Quinton de Kock will have a rival for the opening spot. This is another selection decision that will give Rohit Sharma some headaches as both de Kock and Lynn are very different batsmen.

But because MI have a wicket-keeper batsman in Ishan Kishan, the MI team management might decide to go with Lynn over the South African as the former is someone who can win MI a game completely on his own, with his batting exploits. Furthermore, the flat tracks at the Wankhede stadium will suit the Australian's batting style.

Still, don't be surprised if de Kock is the one MI goes for as Sharma doesn't like to chop and change the winning combination.

Quinton de Kock IPL Career | 50 matches | 1456 runs | Avg - 30 | SR - 131

Chris Lynn IPL Career | 41 matches | 1280 runs | Avg - 34 | SR - 141

Note: All statistics are as of March 1, 2020