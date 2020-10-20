To say that things could've been better for the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 is an understatement. After nine games, the side have won just three games, two of which came against RCB. Their third (and second consecutive) win came in their previous game against the Mumbai Indians, which went down to the wire with both teams playing two Super Overs in a game for the first time in cricket history.

Considering that their opening pair are the top two run-getters in this year's tournament, one would expect Kings XI to be doing a lot better than they are. However, the way things stand, even one loss for KXIP in their remaining league games would do significant damage in the quest for a playoffs spot.

Much to the KXIP fans' woes, the next match is certainly not going to be easy, as Rahul and co would be up against one of the best teams in this year's IPL - the Delhi Capitals. With DC's batsmen proving that no target is big enough, and their fast bowlers unsettling opposition batting line-ups with ease, this one promises to be a real test for the team that's currently among the table's bottom dwellers.

However, a win here could fill the team with confidence, and could inspire a turnaround. If KXIP is to beat the Capitals, here are the factors that could help them in doing so.

1. Attack their fast bowlers

Rabada and Nortje have picked up 31 wickets together this year

If KXIP has had one thing going for them, it has been the form of their openers - Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul. The Karnataka pair must look to unsettle the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, who are now used to top-order batsmen playing it safe against them.

The pair have picked up a whopping 31 wickets in their 9 games, with both of them giving less than 8 runs an over on average. What stands out is that Rabada has taken his wickets at an astonishing strike rate of 11.26 runs per wicket. Given these numbers, DC are sure to be dependent on their pacemen, which makes it difficult for them if KXIP attack from the word go.

Granted, this is a huge risk considering KXIP's middle-order has underperformed throughout the season. But after looking at the touch Rahul and Agarwal have been in, it's a risk worth taking. The duo have scored over 900 runs between them so far this season, with Rahul averaging 75. We've only seen this kind of form once before from an Indian in the IPL- and it was Virat Kohli during his legendary 973-run season in 2016. KXIP, therefore, must look to make the best use of this.

If the move comes good, captain Shreyas Iyer would have to turn to his all-rounders, who haven't necessarily been as effective so far.

2. Send Nicholas Pooran at no. 3

Nicholas Pooran can be destructive up the order

This might be an unpopular opinion, given that 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle has already been demoted one spot and has also performed well at no. 3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

However, Pooran has proven time and again that he can be the game-changer, apart from Rahul and Agarwal, that KXIP so desperately need. Though he hasn't particularly had big runs to his name, the young West Indian southpaw certainly showed the damage he is capable of doing, en route his 77 off of 37 balls against SRH. That, by the way, is also the fastest half-century so far this season.

With a naturally attacking game and the ability to hit monstrous sixes, Pooran is an ideal top-order batsman. Moreover, while Gayle can smash the ball as good as anyone, quick singles and doubles are instantaneously out of the picture, as was evident in the game against RCB. This can end up hurting KXIP, as we've seen too often how even one run can hurt a team.

The suggestion to send Pooran at no. 3, however, is about his ability to win games than Gayle's inability to run well between the wickets. KXIP could really strengthen their chances of getting big totals if Pooran comes in to bat up the order.

3. Dismiss the DC top-order cheaply

DC openers in action

The Capitals bat deep. However, with the injuries of Rishabh Pant and Amit Mishra, there have been forced changes in the middle-order, in the form of Alex Carey and Axar Patel.

Shikhar Dhawan is riding high on confidence after his maiden ton against CSK. He has now scored 359 runs in his 9 games, and has scored them at a massive strike rate of 143. At the same time Prithvi Shaw, though not in recent matches, does have runs under his belt. The former U19 skipper also has two half-centuries to his name. Despite the fact that he has scored only 202 runs, one cannot write off Shaw's ability to create an impact when he gets going.

While many of their batsmen have played decent knocks, it has primarily been the top-order - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shreyas Iyer - that have powered their totals; either while setting or chasing targets. It would be key for KXIP to get quick wickets, not just to give themselves a good start, but because that also allows them to have a crack at an almost untested middle-order.