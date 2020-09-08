IPL 2020: 3 trades which could be turn out to be game changers

Every year before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL), there is a trade window where teams can trade players for other players or directly for money. Usually the teams who haven’t had great seasons in the past are active in this window, but sometimes if they can get a good player, teams will make the deal.

Teams have benefited from this window in the past and one of the recent examples is that of Shikhar Dhawan, who had been playing for SRH for the last 3-4 years. Before the 12th season of the IPL, DC got him in exchange for three players – Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Abhishek Sharma.

On paper, it seemed as if SRH were the obvious winners, but once the season started, you realized that two out of those three players weren’t even a part of the XI regularly. On the other hand, Dhawan scored over 500 runs for DC.

Even before this season, there have been quite a few trades with Delhi Capitals being the most active IPL team.

Let’s look at three trades that could turn out to be game changers in the IPL.

3. Trent Boult – Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians

Trent Boult will form a great combination with Jasprit Bumrah.

Trent Boult was traded from Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians. It was a smart trade from the Mumbai Indians team as they needed a left-arm pacer after the release of Jason Behrendorff. Trent Boult is just a better version of Behrendorff, as he can swing the ball up front and is a decent death bowler.

MI needed a new ball bowler because they had Jasprit Bumrah to take care of the death overs. Boult is the perfect man as he is a left-armer, which makes things difficult for any batsman.

The Mumbai Indians are only going to benefit from this trade and he could perform well in the upcoming IPL season under the guidance of Zaheer Khan.

2. Ravichandran Ashwin – Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals

Ashwin was traded to DC by KXIP.

As mentioned earlier, the Delhi Capitals was one of the most active IPL teams in the trading window, and this time, they bought a player from another team. KXIP traded their captain Ravichandran Ashwin to DC.

A few months earlier, it seemed like a strange trade but now with the IPL being in the UAE, it makes more sense. DC has a pool of spinners who can come in and deliver at any stage. They needed an off-spinner and Ashwin is a great choice. He is also a senior bowler and understands the game well, so he can help the youngsters in the team.

Ashwin will enjoy the conditions in the the UAE and this could turn out to be a great trade for the Delhi Capitals.

1. Krishnappa Gowtham – Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab

Krishnappa Gowtham could be a game-changer for KXIP.

KXIP let go of one off-spinner but they bought in another one – Krishnappa Gowtham from the Rajasthan Royals. Gowtham is the perfect example of a T20 player. He can do everything you ask of him. Gowtham bowls in the powerplay, middle-overs, or at the death. He can come in at No.6 or No.7 and play some unbelievable cameos.

Gowtham impressed many people with his all-round skills in the 2018 IPL season, but he wasn’t that effective in the 2019 season. Having said that, he was brilliant in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the good thing is that the new KXIP skipper KL Rahul knows Gowtham well and might use him effectively.

There a lot of Karnataka boys in the KXIP camp who will help Krishnappa Gowtham, and this could turn out to be a game-changing trade in this IPL season.