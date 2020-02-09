IPL 2020: 3 uncapped Delhi Capitals players who deserve a chance in the playing XI

Delhi Capitals are one of the few franchises who are yet to lift the coveted IPL trophy in the last 12 years. Their best result came last season, where they reached the playoffs after a change in ownership. The side, led by the young and dynamic Shreyas Iyer, will be keen to break the deadlock and go one step further and bring home the prestigious trophy.

The current Delhi squad possesses quality in all departments. On the batting front, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer will dominate the proceedings, while Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin will lead the bowling unit. Marcus Stoinis will be a great addition to the squad considering the form he showed in the recently-concluded Big Bash League.

But amidst all these star-studded cricketers, there are also some young talents in the squad who deserve an opportunity when the competition unfolds. As the 13th edition of the IPL starts in a few weeks, we take a look at three uncapped Delhi Capitals cricketers who deserve a chance in the playing XI at some point this season.

1. Avesh Khan

A tall and lanky fast bowler from Madhya Pradesh, Avesh Khan hogged the limelight during the U19 World Cup in 2016. Although he had made his first-class debut in 2014, it was the mega event, where he scalped 12 wickets, that gave the required mileage to his career.

Since then, Avesh has been on the radar of the national selectors, and has been consistently playing for India A.

Royal Challengers Bangalore roped in the fast bowler in 2017 before he moved to Delhi Capitals (previously known as Delhi Daredevils). Avesh hasn't been given too many opportunities in the last two years, playing only seven games for his franchise. However, considering his current form, the young fast bowler deserves more.

With Ishant Sharma playing more of red-ball cricket lately, Avesh can be the perfect candidate to partner Kagiso Rabada with the new ball for the Capitals. The 23-year-old finished as the highest wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh in the last Ranji season, with 35 dismissals in seven matches.

Avesh has developed a nasty short-pitched delivery as his stock ball, and can also swing the ball both ways. Currently, he is representing India A on their tour of New Zealand, and he will be hoping to get an extended run in the IPL to showcase his potential.

