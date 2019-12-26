IPL 2020: 3 ways KXIP could line up next season

The King XI have an exciting squad to work with this season

For a team that has historically not been a contender for the title, the Kings XI Punjab have become a much more concrete threat in recent years - especially since 2014, when the franchise made it to their first IPL final.

Going into December's auction, KXIP had the biggest budget of any team in the league and were expected to make waves in the market. They certainly did so, with a couple of big buys and other savvy moves, following some good trades in the off-season as well.

So as things stand, let us have a look at the three different ways the Mohali-based team could line up in the summer.

1. The First Choice XI

Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel.

The first team to look at is the one that contains most of Kings XI's key players and is more or less the settled team they will look to use in most games.

Glenn Maxwell will be one of KXIP's most important players in 2020.

One of the openers here is Chris Gayle, who despite his advanced age and potential lack of match fitness is still a dangerous prospect for any opposing bowler. If he can rediscover his mojo, this team could go places.

Partnering him is newly appointed captain KL Rahul, who is in a rich vein of form for India at the moment and will look to carry that into the IPL.

The ever-dependable Karnataka pair of Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair follow them, with the exciting firepower of overseas recruits Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran lending a punch to the batting order.

Deepak Hooda and Krishnappa Gowtham are both solid all-rounders and are capable of some lusty blows, as well as four good overs with the ball in hand.

Rounding off the team are Punjab's three pace bowlers - West Indian Sheldon Cottrell who was bought for Rs. 10.75 crore in the auction, Mohammed Shami whose excellent form in an India jersey seems set to continue and youngster Ishan Porel, who was released by KKR last season.

