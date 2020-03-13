×
IPL 2020: 3 young guns from Sunrisers Hyderabad to watch out for

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 13 Mar 2020, 12:34 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad made their IPL debut in 2013, replacing the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Despite the late entry, they have tasted better success than some of the other franchises who have been part of the tournament since the inaugural edition in 2008.

Having made it to the playoffs in their debut year itself, SRH went on to capture the IPL crown in 2016, led by their captain David Warner, who smashed 848 runs in 17 matches at a sensational strike rate of 151.42. Warner's consistent batting contribution has been one of the keys to SRH's noteworthy run.

SRH have made it past the first round in all three recent editions of the IPL and even reached the final in 2018. However, they ran into an inspired Chennai Super Kings outfit, who were desperate to win, having returned from a two-year ban.

Here's a look at three youngsters from SRH who would be expected to do well in this year's edition:

#1 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan

Still only 21, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has already made some massive strides. Turning out for Adelaide Strikers in the BBL this season, Rashid picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at a strike rate of 17.50, including a hat-trick. The leggie’s wicket-taking ability is what makes him a great asset even in the T20 format, where most bowlers are satisfied trying to contain the batsmen.

Rashid is already a key figure in SRH’s bowling line-up. He has claimed 38 wickets in the last two editions of the IPL and was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2018 edition. On his day, he can bamboozle the very best in the business, and this is not an overestimation.

#2 Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg
Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg led the Indian 2020 U19 World Cup squad in South Africa that finished runners-up, going down to Bangladesh in the final. After making 56 in the tournament opener against Sri Lanka, he did not have much else to do. Garg made his Ranji Trophy debut for Uttar Pradesh in 2018 and was an instant success with an unbeaten 117.

He had a tremendous opening season with 814 runs, including his maiden double hundred -- 206 against Tripura. An impressive stroke maker, Garg has a strike rate of 132.74 in 11 T20 matches. He will be keen to make an impression in the IPL.

#3 Virat Singh

Virat Singh
Virat Singh

A hard-hitting 22-year-old batsman, Virat Singh came into prominence after hitting 343 runs in ten innings at an average of 57.16 and a strike rate of 142.32 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. Virat made his first-class debut for Jharkhand back in 2014 and has featured in 30 matches in which he has three hundreds to his credit, including 140 against Chhattisgarh early last month.

His attacking instinct could provide an X-factor to SRH’s batting in the absence of foreign players like David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in the first half of the tournament due to Coronavirus-related visa restrictions.

Note: Foreign players will be available in IPL 2020 after April 15 due to visa restrictions following Coronavirus outbreak

Published 13 Mar 2020, 12:34 IST
IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rashid Khan Priyam Garg
