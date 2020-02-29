×
IPL 2020: 3 factors that could help SRH win their second title this year

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 29 Feb 2020, 08:12 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad


Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were recently in the news as they re-appointed David Warner as captain instead of Kane Williamson. Despite having made their IPL debut as late as 2013, replacing the now defunct Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been one of the most impressive franchises of recent years. If you look at their IPL record, they have made it to the play-offs in all but two editions.

In their debut year itself, SRH made it to the play-offs, finishing in fourth position. After ending sixth in 2014 and 2015, they roared back by clinching the crown in 2016, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a high-scoring final.

SRH were runners-up in 2018, losing to Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. In 2017 and 2019, they made it to the play-offs, but got stuck at fourth position. The Warner-led side will be hoping for better luck this time.

We take a look at three key factors that could determine SRH’s progress in IPL 2020.

#1 Warner-Bairstow reunion up top

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow

For SRH, IPL 2019 was mostly about one batting pair - David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. The Ashes rivals combined to form the most destructive opening partnership in the history of IPL thus far. Fans and the franchise will be waiting with bated breath for their reunion at the top of the order.

For the record, the Warner-Bairstow duo featured in three consecutive century stands in 2019 - 118 against KKR in their opener in Kolkata, 110 against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad and 185 versus RCB in Hyderabad. During the last-mentioned stand, they broke the record for the highest opening partnership in the IPL, going past Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn, who added 184 for KKR against Gujarat Lions in 2017.

So dependent did SRH become on their opening pair, they looked a bit out of place when the duo were separated due to national duty. What worked perfectly for SRH last year was how the two complemented each other. While Warner was dominant in some matches, Bairstow was happy to play second fiddle, and vice versa. The 2019 edition demonstrated that Bairstow can be equally dangerous as Warner.

A repeat of 2019 will perhaps be asking for too much. But, if Warner and Bairstow can continue their good run, it will go a long way in determining SRH’s fortunes yet again.

Note: All statistics are as of February 29, 2020

Published 29 Feb 2020, 08:12 IST
IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders David Warner Jonny Bairstow
