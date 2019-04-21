IPL 2019: Jonny Bairstow and David Warner help SRH trash KKR by 9 wickets

Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com

Thanks to David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets in the 38th match of VIVO IPL 2019 played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to field first. Sunil Narine got off to a flying start scoring a quick fire 25 off just 8 balls and was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed. Lynn and Narine added 42 runs in 2.4 overs.

Shubman Gill, who came at number three, was dismissed cheaply for three by Khaleel Ahmed. At the end of six overs, KKR were 61 for 2. After the power play overs, Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen could not score runs at a quick pace and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Chris Lynn and Rinku Singh steadied the innings putting on 51 runs for the 5th wicket. Lynn reached his fifty off 45 balls. Both Rinku Singh and Lynn fell in quick succession. Andre Russell scored 15 off 9 balls and was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kolkata Knight Riders were able to score just 159 for 8 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 160 runs to win, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow were in an explosive mood. At the end of six overs, SRH raced to 72 for 0.

After the power play overs, Warner and Bairstow made the batting look easy. The explosive left-handed batsman from Australia reached his fifty off 28 balls and Bairstow soon followed his opening partner. Prithvi Raj got his maiden IPL wicket by dismissing Warner for a brilliant 67 off 38 balls. Warner and Bairstow added 131 runs for the opening wicket.

Bairstow hit the winning runs and helped SRH register a comfortable nine-wicket win with 30 balls to spare.

Brief scores: SRH 161 for 1 in 15 overs (Bairstow 80*, Warner 67, Prithvi Raj 1/29) beat KKR 159 for 8 in 20 overs (Chris Lynn 51, Rinku Singh 30, Khaleel Ahmed 3/33, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/35, Rashid Khan 1/23) by 9 wickets.