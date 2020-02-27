Cricket News Today: David Warner reinstated as SRH captain, KKR's Pravin Tambe barred from participating in IPL 2020 and more - 27th February 2020

David Warner is fourth on the list of top-run getters in IPL behind Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Rohit Sharma

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is David Warner getting reinstated as SRH captain followed by KKR's Pravin Tambe being officially barred from participating in IPL 2020. Indian women's team clinched a last-ball thriller to enter semi-finals of T20 WC while Dilip Vengsarkar questioned Cheteshwar Pujara's ability to rotate strike. And lastly, Australia thump South Africa in the decider to clinch T20I series.

Here is a look at all those stories in detail.

#1 David Warner reinstated as SRH captain

David warner

Australian opener and 2016 IPL-winning captain with Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner was once again reinstated as captain of the franchise. Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was announced as Warner's deputy for the coming IPL season beginning March 29.

Warner, who won the orange cap in 2015, 2017 and 2019, is fourth on the list of top run-getters in the history of IPL cricket, behind only to Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Rohit Sharma.

"I'm thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL 2020... I'm extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to lead the team once again."

"I'd like to thank Kane and Bhuvi for the way you guys led throughout the last couple of years, you guys did an outstanding job. And I'll be leaning on you guys for the support and your insight to the game as well. And to the management thank you once again for giving me this opportunity. And I'll try my very, very best to lifting that IPL Trophy this year."

Full article: IPL 2020 | David Warner reinstated as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be his deputy

