IPL 2020: 4 bargain purchases in this year's auction

Mohit Kalra FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 20 Dec 2019, 16:27 IST SHARE

Lynn will be turning out in MI colors this season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction for the upcoming season in 2020 was held yesterday and saw several players prompting bidding wars amongst prospective buyers. While some drew huge bucks, others were recruited at reasonable prices.

Here are four players that were bargain purchases for their new franchises:

#4 Chris Lynn

It is surprising that no one initially bid for the mighty Australian. Mumbai Indians then jumped in on the opportunity and raised an opening bid of INR 2 crores, which also turned out to be the closing bid in the end.

The four-time champions will be ecstatic about landing one of the best deals in the 2020 IPL player auction as their home conditions are tailor-made for someone like Lynn. In 41 matches so far, the 29-year-old has scored 1280 runs at a strike rate of 140.65 and is set to pair up with either Quinton de Kock or skipper Rohit Sharma to open the batting for MI.

Curran returns to IPL after missing out last year

For someone possessing the kind of skills he has, Tom Curran is one of the most underrated T20 bowlers currently. He has plenty of weapons (like tow-crushing yorkers and slower balls) up his sleeve, which he puts to good use. Not only good with the ball, but the English cricketer also contributes with his bat lower down the order and is a brilliant fielder as well.

Curran was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals at his base price of INR 1 crore and will most likely be used as a backup to Jofra Archer.

Tye has an IPL hat-trick to his name

Andrew Tye has quite a reputation all around the globe when it comes to T20 cricket. The Australian seam bowler was roped in by Rajasthan Royals yesterday at his base price of INR 1 crore. In the past, Tye has represented Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab and even won the coveted Purple Cap for the latter in 2018.

In a total of 26 IPL matches, the 33-year-old has accumulated 39 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 15.23. Team Rajasthan's home ground, the Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, will be an advantage for the variations that Tye brings to the table.

Neesham will return to the IPL after six years

James Neesham was bagged by Kings XI Punjab at a throwaway price of INR 50 lakhs. It was astonishing to see one of the best T20 all-rounders in recent times going at his base price, considering his current form at the highest level.

The Kiwi all-rounder has hit a purple patch off late and played a vital role in New Zealand's journey to the World Cup final. The 29-year-old has over 1568 runs and 106 wickets in the shortest format of the game and it is quite a shock that he went unsold in last year's auction and wasn't able to attract big bids this time around as well.