IPL 2020: 4 dark horses to watch out for

Sam Curran might shine above the star-loaded CSK set up in the upcoming season

Indian Premier League has brought surprises each year with unknown players earning the spotlight. The T20 extravaganza has given us many dark horses who gained attention only after their unexpected performances. Players like Sunil Narine, Mike Hussey, Lungi Ngidi, Keemo Paul, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, and many more who came as underdogs, turned out to be the key performers after making crucial contributions for their team.

Coming to IPL 2020, the while the focus is on players like Shimron Hetmyer, Sheldon Cottrell, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Steve Smith, and KL Rahul, here are 4 dark horses for whom we should keep an eye out for.

#4 Sam Curran

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got the better of the bid-war against Delhi Capitals (DC) to get the services of Sam Curran for INR 5.5 crores. The English all-rounder made his IPL debut last year for Kings XI Punjab and his more than decent performances earned him a contract for the upcoming season as well.

The 21-year-old cricketer took a match-winning hat-trick against DC last year that gained him limelight. Curran can swing the new ball and partnering him with Deepak Chahar might turn out to be fruitful for CSK. Furthermore, he has yorkers and slower cutters in his armory which can be useful in the death overs, especially at the slow wicket of Chepauk. The Englishman can also strike the ball coming lower down the order at 6 or 7, and extends the CSK batting order.

With all the attention towards MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, and the spin web of Chennai Super Kings, Sam Curran might turn out to be their unexpected hero and win matches for them in IPL 2020.

