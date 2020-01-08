IPL 2020: 4 Indian Players who should get more game time this season

Washington Sundar didn't play many games last season

Cricket's biggest extravaganza, that is the Indian Premier League, is at least two months away and we can't wait for India's biggest sporting festival to begin. The analysis of all the squads have already started after the auctions for the 13th edition of the IPL ended in December.

Over the years, we have seen many players who do well in one season of the IPL but in the next, find it hard to break into a team. There are numerous reasons for that; the constant chopping and changing of squads every year due to the auctions being one of those.

Last year, there were many Indian players who didn't get enough opportunities to prove themselves, even though their talent and reputation warranted those chances.

IPL is a two-month-long tournament, hence, it is important for teams to find the right balance in their playing XI early on. So, here we are going to state some of the Indian players who should be given more chances to stake their claim in the starting XI next season.

#4 Basil Thampi

Basil Thampi needs a consistent run of games

Sunrisers Hyderabad have always been known for the quality of Indian seamers they have in their squad and considering that, it shouldn't come as a surprise that someone as highly rated as Basil Thampi didn't get enough opportunities last season.

The 2017 IPL season was the breakout year for him as he picked up 11 wickets in 12 games and he strengthened his reputation in the league for being a death bowler; someone who can nail yorkers at will. But since then, in the next two IPL seasons, he has played only 7 games, picking up 5 wickets along with an economy rate of over 9. He has not been bad for SRH, it's just that he hasn't been given a proper run of games, which is something he deserves.

Sandeep Sharma has been preferred over Thampi thus far but after a poor showing from the former in IPL 2019, SRH should think about giving Thampi a chance to prove himself. The 26-year-old can constantly bowl at over 140 km/hr, which is something only Billy Stanlake can boast of in the SRH squad. Thampi will give something different to the IPL 2016 champions and he should be given more opportunities next season.

