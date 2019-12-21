IPL 2020: 4 Most Expensive Buys in Auction History

Ben Stokes and Yuvraj Singh

The player auction for the 13th edition of the IPL was the center of attention in the cricketing world this week. Even though it was a mini-auction, we saw a huge amount of money being thrown around for both Indian as well as overseas players.

A total of 62 slots out of the available 73 were filled, with all the teams managing to fill in their eight overseas spots. Australian and West Indian pacers fetched big paychecks this year, with the likes of Pat Cummins, Sheldon Cottrell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Shimron Hetmyer all getting contracts worth over Rs 7 Crores.

The IPL has a penchant for converting players into household names and making them millionaires overnight. That’s the beauty of the league and the auction that takes place before that.

On that note, let’s have a look at the four most expensive buys in IPL auction history.

#4 Yuvraj Singh – Rs 14 CR – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yuvraj Singh - RCB

Yuvraj Singh was back in the auction pool for the 2014 season after the Pune Warriors India franchise exited the competition. He had set his base price at Rs 2 Crores and as soon as his name came out of the bag, Kings XI Punjab had had their paddle raised!

Being the star all-rounder he was, Yuvi was always going to go start a bidding war and that he did. Royal Challengers Bangalore seemed to have got him for Rs 10 Crores but then KKR decided to join the party. They jostled with RCB till Rs 14 Crores and then backed out and so, the Bengaluru outfit, which was about to get him for much less, had to shell out an amount that became the highest price for any player at that time.

