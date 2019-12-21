IPL 2020: 4 teams with solid bench-strength

Glenn Maxwell returns to Kings XI Punjab

Indian Premier League is quite a long tournament as compared to its rival leagues, going on for around 6-8 weeks. It is often observed that some IPL teams lose momentum halfway into the tournament due to injuries or some players undergoing a bad patch. The unfortunate is unpredictable, on account of which, the franchises aim to build the replacements for their mainstream players beforehand to prevent their team from suffering during the tournament. Let's have a look at the 4 teams having the strongest bench-strength ahead of the 2018 edition.

#4 Mumbai Indians

MI's biggest pick this season was Chris Lynn in terms of value for money

First Choice Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Chris Lynn, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Batting: Mumbai Indians' top order looks healthy after the addition of Chris Lynn in the squad. They have decent backups in Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, and Aditya Tare. With the flexibility that Suryakumar Yadav brings to the table, MI has 4 choices to bat at the top of the order.

Bowling: The bowling department for MI is perhaps the most dynamic part of their set-up. In case of any injuries, they have big names like Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Mitchell McCleneghan who can join the party anytime. Their spin attack has a backup in Jayant Yadav and left-arm spinner Anukul Roy.

All-rounder: This department is the most crucial one when it comes to T20s. The well-settled trio of Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers have Sherfane Rutherford and the youngster Prince Balwant Rai Singh as substitutes. Though there are no like for like replacements in this area for MI, certain adjustments in their combinations might do the job for them if the unfortunate happens.

