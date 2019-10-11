IPL 2020: 5 all-rounders from World Cup 2019 who could be in demand

Ben Stokes

The players’ auction for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to be held for the first time in Kolkata, on 19 December. The auctions are likely to witness some intense activity as most franchises would look to make good use of the amount in their kitty.

So far only Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and to an extent Kolkata Knight Riders have tasted success consistently in the IPL. As such, the other teams have a lot of catching up to do. Having a versatile squad in place is a must to do well on the field, which is why the IPL auctions matter a lot.

All-rounders are an integral part of IPL squads, for they have a lot to offer in the T20 format. Every franchise targets at least three or four quality cricketers who can contribute in each department.

The 2019 World Cup saw a number of all-rounders displaying their skills on the grand stage. Here, we look at five all-rounders from the mega-event who could be in demand during the transfer window and, if released by their franchises, on auction day.

#5 Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner is a slow left-arm bowler from New Zealand, who is also a handy batsman down the order.

Santner didn't have much to do with the bat in the World Cup as skipper Kane Williamson scored heaps of runs with help from Ross Taylor, with Jimmy Neesham also chipping in. However, he did make a decent contribution with the ball, claiming six wickets in 10 matches with a best of 2/34.

While Santner averaged over 53, what stood out was his economy rate of 4.82. That skill of keeping the runs down can come in very handy for IPL teams. And although Santner did not score many runs in the World Cup as he batted too low, he does possess the ability to get the big hits.

Santner was part of the Chennai Super Kings outfit in the 2019 edition, but only featured in four games, and did not make much of an impact. He scored 32 runs, and picked up four wickets at an average of 23.50.

