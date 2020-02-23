×
IPL 2020: 5 batsmen who can break Chris Gayle's record of fastest century

CricWiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 23 Feb 2020, 14:51 IST

Can Rohit break Gayle
Can Rohit break Gayle's record of fastest IPL hundred?

T20 cricket, as they say, is all about fours and sixes. The spectators expect huge hits and big runs being scored, and the IPL has produced a lot of that over the years.

Batsmen in the IPL have played some unbelievable innings which have been inked in the fans' memories forever. One of those batsmen who have lit up the tournament over and over again is West Indies opener Chris Gayle.

Gayle's reputation of being a hard-hitting batsman was enhanced considerably after his IPL exploits. After a sedate start, Gayle's fortunes changed after he started playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The big Jamaican decimated bowling attacks in RCB colours and became the crowd favorite at Bengaluru.

Gayle also has a list of IPL records to his name. While he has scored the highest number of IPL hundreds, Gayle is also the one to hit the fastest hundred in IPL history. In fact, his 30-ball hundred against Pune Warriors is the fastest T20 hundred in all competitions.

It's been seven years since he achieved this landmark, but no batsman has been able to come anywhere close to breaking the record. However, there are a few players in the upcoming season who have the ability to do so.

Here are the five batsmen who can beat Gayle's record of the fastest century in IPL 2020. 

#5 Jos Buttler 

Jos ButtlerÂ 
Jos Buttler 

Jos Buttler is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball in the world. The Englishman did not have the best of the starts to his IPL career as he struggled to get going in the middle-order. However, Rajasthan Royals' move to elevate Buttler to the top order did wonders for both the Royals and Buttler.

Since being given the license to go for the kill from the start, Buttler has played some match-winning innings for the Royals. The 29-year-old has a career strike-rate of over 150. 

Also, with the T20 World Cup in mind, Buttler has been recently promoted to open the innings for his national side as well. He would certainly be eyeing Gayle's record in this year's IPL.

Published 23 Feb 2020, 14:51 IST
IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma KL Rahul
