IPL 2020: 5 batting greats who have career strike rates of less than 130

In the run-fest that the Indian Premier League (IPL) generally morphs into, the batting metric that is the strike rate holds immense importance.

With run-scoring becoming increasingly fast-paced, cricketers like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have revolutionised batting with their incredible hitting. These two players are placed at #1 and #2 respectively on the list of the highest strike rates in IPL history, and will be vital parts of the Kolkata Knight Riders side this year.

However, at the other end of the spectrum are batsmen who haven't quite been able to get a move on. Here are 5 batting greats (ordered from least to most runs in the IPL) who have a career strike rate of less than 130 and will play in IPL 2020. Surprisingly, all 5 are Indian.

#5 Parthiv Patel - 120.78; Will play for RCB in IPL 2020

Parthiv Patel has played for a number of IPL franchises

Parthiv Patel isn't exactly known for his big hitting and has struggled with run-scoring outside the powerplay, so his inclusion on this list shouldn't come as a great surprise.

The wicket-keeper has scored 2,848 runs in 139 IPL games at an average of 22.6 and a strike rate of 120.78, with 13 fifties to his name. Parthiv has played for a number of IPL teams and is currently a part of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, for whom he might not be a regular in the playing XI due to the presence of young Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal.

#4 Ambati Rayudu - 125.95; Will play for CSK in IPL 2020

Ambati Rayudu will have to step up in IPL 2020 in the absence of Suresh Raina

Ambati Rayudu is placed 14th on the list of the top run-scorers in the IPL, and has 3,300 runs in 147 games at an average of 28.69. However, the Hyderabad batsman has scored runs at a below-par strike rate of 125.95 over the course of his IPL career.

Rayudu batted in the middle order for the Mumbai Indians before briefly opening the innings for the Chennai Super Kings, and has played the anchor role at both franchises. In the absence of CSK vice-captain Suresh Raina, he will have a major role to play at either No. 3 or No. 4.