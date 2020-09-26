IPL 2020: 5 best knocks from Week 1 | 19th-25th September

We have seen 7 games take place in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), and the world's greatest T20 franchise tournament has largely delivered on its promise of action and entertainment.

IPL 2020 is already turning out to be one of the most tightly contested editions in history, and only two teams - the Rajasthan Royals and the Kings XI Punjab - are still undefeated.

We've seen some splendid knocks in these 7 games, and here are 5 of the best from Week 1 of IPL 2020.

#5 Rohit Sharma: 80 off 54 vs KKR | IPL 2020 Match 5

Rohit Sharma played an array of cuts and pulls against KKR [PC: iplt20.com]

After announcing that he would open the batting in IPL 2020, Rohit Sharma showed signs of form against CSK in the season opener before being dismissed cheaply.

Against KKR in his second game, however, the MI skipper took apart Pat Cummins and co. to notch up 80 runs off just 54 balls, which was an innings studded with 3 fours and 6 sixes. Cutting and pulling with abandon, Rohit's innings ensured that his side coasted to a 49-run win.

The Indian white-ball vice-captain seems set to have a prolific season in IPL 2020.

Advertisement

#4 Ambati Rayudu: 71 off 48 vs MI | IPL 2020 Match 1

Rayudu put his former franchise to the sword [PC: iplt20.com]

Coming into IPL 2020 without much match practice, Ambati Rayudu showed no signs of rust against his former franchise MI in the season opener. In a chase of 163, the CSK No. 4 stepped up in the absence of Suresh Raina to finish with 71 off 48 balls, hitting 6 fours and 3 sixes in his innings.

Although Rayudu was dismissed with 4 overs to go, Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran ensured that CSK crossed the finish line with 4 balls and 5 wickets to spare. Unfortunately, the Hyderabad batsman suffered a hamstring niggle that ruled him out of the games against RR and DC, but he is expected to be back for CSK's next fixture against SRH.