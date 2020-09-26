IPL 2020: 5 best spells from Week 1 | 19th-25th September

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has seen some incredibly thrilling and hotly-contested games, and we are only one week into the tournament.

Only two teams are still undefeated in IPL 2020, and this edition is expected to be one of the closest in the history of the lucrative league. Although the wickets in the UAE have been more batting-friendly than expected, many bowlers have already made a mark on the tournament.

Here are the 5 best spells from Week 1 of IPL 2020.

#5 Axar Patel 4-0-18-1 vs CSK | IPL 2020 Match 7

Axar Patel has conceded only 32 runs in his 8 IPL 2020 overs [PC: iplt20.com]

Axar Patel has been the best finger spinner on show in IPL 2020, and has conceded only 32 runs in the 8 overs that he has bowled so far. His best performance came yesterday against CSK, as he registered figures of 1/18 in his 4 overs in a comprehensive win for his team.

Bowling tight lines and lengths in the powerplay, the left-arm spinner scalped the wicket of Shane Watson and tightened the noose on the CSK run-chase before it could even take off. Axar has been the surprise package in the DC spin attack in IPL 2020, and he will only get better as the tournament progresses.

#4 Rahul Tewatia 4-0-37-3 vs CSK | IPL 2020 Match 4

Rahul Tewatia spun a web around the CSK batsmen [PC: iplt20.com]

Another surprise addition on this list, Rahul Tewatia recorded figures of 3/37 in his 4 overs against CSK, dismissing Shane Watson, Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad to take the Rajasthan Royals to a 16-run victory.

Although the leg-spinner was carted around by Faf du Plessis in his final over, he was unlucky to have not scalped the wicket of the South African due to a dropped catch by Riyan Parag on the boundary.

Tewatia is part of an all-leg-spin RR spin attack, and it remains to be seen if he can keep up this level of performance.