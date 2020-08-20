The 2020 edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) is set to be staged in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The Delhi Capitals, who have never reached the IPL final in 12 attempts, will look to win their first title in the competition after a fine campaign last season.

After changing their name from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals, their fortunes in the tournament improved as they reached the playoffs in IPL 2019 and finished third under the able captaincy of Shreyas Iyer.

Delhi Capitals have since made many exciting signings in the IPL auction last year. Here are five such players who could impress for the franchise in the upcoming edition of the competition.

IPL 2020: 5 Delhi Capitals players to watch out for

Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the skipper of Kings XI Punjab for the last two IPL seasons before he was traded to Delhi Capitals. He might prove to be one of Delhi Capitals' top signings.

With the tracks in the UAE expected to be slow, Ashwin will enjoy bowling alongside Amit Mishra and Axar Patel and provide the much-needed experience in skipper Iyer's bowling arsenal.

While Ravindra Jadeja has made a successful comeback to the Indian white-ball team, Ashwin hasn't been a part of that team since 2017.

With a good IPL season, he will look to prove a point or two that he still has what it takes to be a successful white-ball bowler. Ashwin's form will go a long way in determining how Delhi Capitals fare in IPL 2020.

Advertisement

Shimron Hetmyer will look to have a brilliant IPL 2020 with Delhi Capitals.

The hard-hitting West Indian Shimron Hetmyer was expected to flourish in last year's IPL but failed to impress as he scored just 90 runs from five games. The RCB management then released the West Indian from the franchise ahead of the IPL auctions last year.

Hetmyer has since been snapped up by Delhi Capitals. With the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer forming a strong top-order, the franchise's middle order will depend a lot on the performances of Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant.

Hetmyer will look to prove a point this time around and show that he can be a force to be reckoned with in the IPL. His six-hitting ability could be of great help to Delhi Capitals towards the end of their innings.

3: Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada had a brilliant IPL 2019 campaign, picking up 25 wickets from 12 matches.

Kagiso Rabada was arguably Delhi Capital's best player in the IPL last season, and again all eyes will be on him this season as well.

Rabada picked up 25 wickets from just 12 games at a brilliant average of 14.72 and an amazing strike rate of 11 in the 2019 edition of the IPL. And the best part was that he was not even there for the entirety of the tournament, in which case he could have had a higher wicket tally. His brilliant display of yorkers in the super over against KKR was one of the star performances in last season's IPL.

With Trent Boult traded to Mumbai Indians and Chris Woakes pulling out of IPL 2020, only the inexperienced Anrich Nortje was left as the other pace option for Delhi Capitals in their overseas pace department.

In such a scenario, the onus will be on Kagiso Rabada to perform well, and if he continues his fine form from last season, there is a good chance that Delhi Capitals could make it to the IPL playoffs and possibly beyond.

Harshal Patel had a fabulous 2019-20 domestic season.

Harshal Patel might be a surprise pick for many in this lineup, but his numbers justify his inclusion.

Patel had a fabulous 2019-20 domestic season. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he picked up ten wickets, and in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while opening for Haryana, he scored 374 runs at an average of 31.16 and an impressive strike rate of 165.48.

Harshal Patel continued his glorious form in red-ball cricket too, picking up 52 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and contributing 229 runs with the bat lower down the order.

He could be a surprise option at the top of the order for Delhi Capitals. but that looks highly unlikely considering the options at the franchise's disposal. However, Patel could well be the X-factor to take Delhi Capitals all the way in IPL 2020.

#1: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has been a seasoned campaigner for the Delhi Capitals.

Last but definitely not the least, Rishabh Pant is another player who could play a key role for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020.

The southpaw has been severely criticised by many in the cricketing fraternity for his poor shot-selection and perceived lack of temperament. Pant also seems to have lost his place in the ODI team to KL Rahul who has been brilliant touch, both with the bat and behind the stumps.

However, Pant has been nothing short of brilliant for Delhi Capitals over the last two IPL seasons, scoring 1172 runs at an average of 45.08 and an amazing strike-rate of 168.88.

Once tipped to be the true heir to MS Dhoni, Pant will have to prove himself again now that Dhoni has retired from international cricket. One good IPL season for Delhi Capitals would again bring Pant in the reckoning as India's first-choice wicketkeeper in white-ball cricket.