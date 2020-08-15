IPL 2020: 5 Indian U-19 players to watch out for

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the biggest platform available in the country for young, upcoming talent to express themselves. The tournament, which was brought into being with this same idea in mind, has been largely successful in its objectives so far.

Various current Indian cricket team stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja shot into national reckoning as a result of their performances in the IPL.

U-19 players to watch out for in the 2020 IPL

17 old Yashasvi Jaiswal used to sell pani puris on the streets for a living 2 years ago. Today this talented cricketer is bought by a franchise in the #IPL2020Auction for 2.40 crores. Fantastic & inspirational story 🙏 #IPL really is a place where dreams come true👍 #ting 🏏 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 19, 2019

With most teams placing emphasis on youth, the 2020 edition of the IPL will see a whole host of talented youngsters attempting to make a name for themselves. The likes of Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw are already on the fringes of the Indian team, and will look to solidify their place using this IPL.

These 5 U-19 players are ones to watch out for in the 2020 IPL, and are likely to make a mark on the world's most prestigious T20 franchise league.

#5 Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag is all set to play a key role for RR after being retained for the 2020 IPL season

The son of former Indian first-class cricketer Parag Das, Riyan Parag has long been heralded as the next great spin-bowling all-rounder in the country. Known for his ability to play the big shots and the wide selection of variations in his bowling arsenal, the 18-year-old is set to play a big role for the Rajasthan Royals.

In the 2019 IPL, he became the youngest player to score a fifty in the league when he scored a fighting half-century against the Delhi Capitals, and seems to be ready to be a regular feature in the XI of a team that is renowned for producing the next generation of Indian stars.

The 2018 U-19 World Cup star will partner Shreyas Gopal in the RR spin bowling attack, and is definitely one to watch out for in the 2020 IPL.