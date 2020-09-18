Mumbai Indians have had an amazing journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After bowing out in the league stages in the initial two editions despite having a star-studded team, MI showed first signs of improvement when they finished runners-up in the 2010 edition

After making it to the playoffs in the subsequent two editions, the Mumbai Indians' transition became complete when they lifted the IPL crown for the first time under Rohit Sharma.

Ever since Rohit has taken over the reins of Mumbai Indians, they have been a completely different outfit. With his calm and composed leadership, he has moulded the team into a bunch of match-winners. It has also helped that Rohit himself has led the way with the bat on a number of occasions.

Being a champion side, Mumbai Indians possess a number of multi-skilled players. Here, we look at five who can feature regularly in fantasy teams.

5 Mumbai Indians players who can feature regularly in fantasy teams

#1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is as dangerous a player as there can be in the T20 format. He can caress well-directed deliveries to the boundaries or can nonchalantly guide the bad balls over the ropes.

In the seasons that Mumbai Indians have emerged champions, Rohit has done his job with the bat. In 2013, he contributed 538 runs at a strike rate of 131.54. In the 2015 edition, Rohit totalled 482 runs at a strike rate of 144.74. Last year as well, he made an impact with 405 runs.

Rohit is certainly a safe choice in your dream team given his consistency. Considering his record, his selection as captain of a fantasy team also makes sense.

#2. Kieron Pollard

West Indies’ limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard has been a crucial part of Mumbai Indians’ emergence as a champion side. He smashed a brutal 60 not out from 32 in the 2013 final against Chennai Super Kings and contributed a whirlwind 36 from 18 in the 2015 final as well.

Last year too, he was among the runs when it mattered the most with an unbeaten 41 from 25 balls. Pollard’s ability to score quickly has often turned around matches that seemed to be going the other way.

Pollard has been in excellent form recently and finished as the man of the tournament in the CPL 2020, which Trinbago Knight Riders won without conceding a game. He again starred in the final with 4 for 30 against St Lucia Zouks.

#3. Hardik Pandya

It is the IPL that made Hardik Pandya a bonafide star. His ability to win games with both bat and ball in the T20 format means he is rarely left out of the playing eleven.

With the willow, in particular, Hardik has the talent to hit the ball a really long way. On his day, he is unstoppable. He also often chips in with a wicket or two with his medium pace.

Hardik had an excellent IPL 2019, scoring over 400 runs and claiming 14 wickets. He was one of the key figures in Mumbai Indians’ fourth title triumph. Returning from a back injury, Hardik will be raring to make an impact again.

#4. Quinton de Kock

The South African wicket-keeper batsman and one-day captain had a pivotal role to play in Mumbai Indians’ success last season. Opening the batting, Quinton de Kock laid solid foundations for the team, making the task easier for the middle-order batsmen. In 16 games, he amassed 529 runs at a strike rate of 132.91 with four half-centuries.

De Kock is one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen in world cricket today, and his consistency is there for everyone to see. De Kock and Rohit form a highly dangerous opening combination for Mumbai Indians.

Apart from his batting ability, de Kock is also a safe hand behind the wickets, which makes him a highly credible fantasy pick.

#5. Jasprit Bumrah

It will be difficult not to have Jasprit Bumrah in your fantasy team. He is arguably the best pace bowler in world cricket at present, cutting across formats. Bumrah’s ability to bowl perfectly-directed yorkers and pick up wickets at key moments in matches is priceless.

Last year as well, it was Bumrah who kept his head when Mumbai Indians seemed to be floundering in the final against Chennai Super Kings. His figures of 2 for 14 were sensational in every sense as Mumbai lifted the IPL crown for a record fourth time.

Overall, Bumrah had a fantastic season, picking up 19 scalps at a strike rate of 19.47. He will be key to Mumbai’s chances again.