×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: 5 players who might be released due to their high price tag ahead of the auction

Fambeat Cricket
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
13 Nov 2019, 10:16 IST

Shimron Hetmyer played for RCB during last season
Shimron Hetmyer played for RCB during last season

We are almost a month away from yet another exciting Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. For the first time in the history of IPL, the auction will be conducted in Kolkata on December 19, 2019. Ahead of the new season, the franchises have already made a few trade moves and shuffled their coaching and supporting staff. 

The trading window for IPL 2020 will close on November 14, 2019. Hence, we can soon expect the list of released players from each franchise. With several high profile players and expensive signings flopped in the last season, we can expect the franchises to release those players to increase their purse value ahead of the upcoming auction.

Let us look at five such players who might be released due to their high price tag ahead of the upcoming auction.    

#5 Varun Chakravarthy (Kings XI Punjab)

Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy, the Tamil Nadu spinner, made the headlines last year with his fantastic bowling performances in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2018. With so many experienced players available in the 2018 TNPL player draft, he was surprisingly chosen as the no.1 pick by the Siechem Madurai Panthers franchise.

Hyped as a Mystery Spinner, Varun lived up to the expectations and bamboozled the batsmen throughout the season. He predominantly bowled one over upfront, one in the middle, and two in the slog overs. In 10 matches, he claimed nine wickets and finished the season with an astonishing dot ball percentage of 52.08. 

As a result, Varun caught the attention of several IPL franchises. Since R Ashwin, the former Kings XI Punjab captain, watched Varun in close quarters during TNPL 2018, KXIP decided to spend big on Varun and bought him for a massive sum of INR 8.4 crore. Unfortunately, Varun sustained a finger injury ahead of IPL 2019 and managed to play only one game before being ruled out of the entire season.

Since KXIP has traded Ashwin and assembled a new think-tank now, we can expect Varun to be released ahead of the auction. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
IPL Auction 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Carlos Brathwaite Shimron Hetmyer IPL Auction 2019 Players Base Price
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us