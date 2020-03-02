IPL 2020: 5 players who might playing their final season

Will this be AB's final IPL season?

With March now upon us, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is now knocking at the door. One of the biggest sporting events of the year, the IPL has grown in viewership every year since its inception, amassing an incredible 411 million viewers last year on Star India alone.

In recent years, the IPL has established itself as an opportunity for youngsters to shine. Meanwhile, it has also become a place for veteran cricketers to put their careers to rest, whether for injury issues like Brett Lee, performance issues like Yuvraj Singh, or as a last hurrah, like Matthew Hayden or Virender Sehwag.

In this list, we will look 5 such veterans who could hang up their boots and play their last IPL season this year.

#5 Saurabh Tiwary | Mumbai Indians

Saurabh Tiwary

A strong batsman with a big frame, Saurabh Tiwary was destined for greatness after playing an integral role in India's win of the 2008 U19 Cricket World Cup. Dubbed the 'left-handed version of MS Dhoni', Tiwary made his mark in the IPL playing for the Mumbai Indians, even winning the Under-23 player of the tournament in 2010 for his superb batting.

With an international career spanning just 3 ODI games, Tiwary has had limited success in international cricket. As such, his career dwindled after 2010, and he never reached his potential. Because of this, many are surprised to find out that Tiwary is still only 30 years old.

However, Tiwary has only played one IPL game since 2017, and if that is any indication, it is hard to see the batsman get any playtime. This is especially true, as Mumbai Indians have purchased young up-and-coming batsman Anmolpreet Singh for ₹80 lakhs.

With any playtime unlikely for him this season, the upcoming tournament could very well mark the end of his IPL career, despite his young age.

