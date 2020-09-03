IPL 2020: 5 things you need to know about MI's latest signing James Pattinson

Mumbai Indians received a significant setback before IPL 2020 when their veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga made himself unavailable for the season. The defending champions signed Australian pacer James Pattinson as Malinga's replacement, in a bid to bolster their pace attack.

Mumbai now has Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell McCleneghan, Hardik Pandya, and Pattinson in their fast bowling department. Even Kieron Pollard can bowl some medium pace in the middle overs.

It is worth noting that Pattinson has not played in the IPL yet. Hence, the Indian fans might not know much about him. Here are five things that you need to know about the Aussie pacer before IPL 2020.

5. IPL 2020 is the not the first time Pattinson has earned a contract in the tournament

Knight Riders, James Pattinson has unfortunately been ruled out of IPL 6 due to injury. Who would you like to see as his replacement? #KKR — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 4, 2013

While James Pattinson has never played in the IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders had snapped him up for $100,000 in the 2011 Auction. The Kolkata-based franchise did not give an opportunity Pattinson to showcase his talent with the ball, and in 2013, he was ruled out of the IPL because of an injury.

He returned to Test cricket a few months ago, and Pattinson will be keen to stay fit for IPL 2020.

4. James Pattinson won the Man of the Series award in his debut Test series

Advertisement

#AusvNZ: James Pattinson named Man of the series for 14 wickets in 2 Tests — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 12, 2011

James Pattinson made his Test debut for Australia in 2011. Playing against neighbours New Zealand, Pattinson scalped six wickets in his first Test. Ross Taylor was his first Test wicket, and he dismissed him in the second innings too. Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, and Doug Bracewell were the other four Kiwi batsmen who lost their wickets to Pattinson.

The Victorian fast bowler continued his form in the next Test match at the Bellerive Oval and finished with eight wickets. Pattinson won the Man of the Series award for his excellent performances. Mumbai Indians would hope for him to replicate this form during IPL 2020.