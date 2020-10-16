IPL 2020: 5 times an IPL team changed their captain during the tournament

IPL is the most competitive domestic T20 league globally, where all the top cricketing names play in an eight-city franchise-based tournament. The BCCI initiated this competition in 2008, and over the last 12 years, many legendary names have associated themselves with the league.

Great names like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Rahul Dravid, Shaun Pollock, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, and several others have captained an IPL team in the past. Leading an IPL franchise is an extremely tough job because there is a plethora of talent available in every squad.

The captain and the team management need to pick the best XI and use them to perfection on the field. Also, since there are only 14 games, the franchises need to figure out their best combination at the earliest.

While the playing XI changes quite frequently in the IPL, here are five occasions when an IPL franchise changed their team captain during a season.

5. Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020

📰 "DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap," says CEO and MD @VenkyMysore #IPL2020 #KKR https://t.co/6dwX45FNg5 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 16, 2020

The Kolkata Knight Riders had signed veteran Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik in the IPL Auction of 2018. Soon, they announced him as the team's new skipper, and under his captaincy, the 2-time champions made it to the playoffs in the 2018 season.

The Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise retained Karthik as the skipper in 2019 but KKR missed out on a playoffs berth by a whisker that season. This year, KKR have made a decent start to their IPL campaign, winning four of their first seven games.

Unfortunately, because of some tactical errors on the field during IPL 2020, Dinesh Karthik relinquished the captaincy, and the team management elected Eoin Morgan as the new captain.

4. Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018

"It's never too early, never too late... if your team has not performed, obviously as a leader you take the responsibility": Gautam Gambhir steps down as @DelhiDaredevils captain, Shreyas Iyer to replace him



Read more: https://t.co/00C4xDul0e #gautamgambhir #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/1pH9IC9qaz — NDTV (@ndtv) April 25, 2018

As mentioned earlier, the Kolkata Knight Riders had to hunt for a new captain in the IPL 2018 auction because their previous skipper Gautam Gambhir had joined the Delhi Daredevils. The southpaw led the Delhi-based franchise in the first six games of the eleventh season.

While Gambhir had achieved much success as KKR's captain, Delhi could only win one match under his leadership. Since his individual performances were also not up to the mark, the opener stepped down and handed over the team's reins to Shreyas Iyer.