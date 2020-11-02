IPL 2020: 5 times MS Dhoni broke social media

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has always been a powerful figure on and off the field, and the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) offered multiple examples of the same.

Although the Men in Yellow failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history and MS Dhoni himself didn't treat us to one of his vintage knocks, there were a lot of eye-catching moments in IPL 2020. Ever the entertainer, the 39-year-old was witty as ever in press conferences, sometimes even divisive with his statements and actions on the field.

Here are 5 times MS Dhoni broke social media in IPL 2020.

#5 MS Dhoni comes in to bat at No. 7 against RR

MS Dhoni came in as low as No. 7 against RR

In one of CSK's first games of IPL 2020, they were tasked with chasing a daunting 217 against the Rajasthan Royals. Although the target was on the higher side, the short boundaries in Sharjah and CSK's expertise with run-chases ensured that they were far from ruled out.

But things didn't go to plan for CSK, who were struggling at 77/3 in the 9th over. Fans expected the team's captain to come in at least at No. 5, but Kedar Jadhav and Ruturaj Gaikwad - both of whom failed - were sent in. MS Dhoni walked in as low as No. 7, and the move draw criticism from all corners of social media.

Dhoni? He has to keep the team alive but the game is going away.... . — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 22, 2020

Speaking after the match, MS Dhoni said -

"I haven’t batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn’t help (why he isn’t batting higher). Also wanted to try different things, give opportunities to Sam. Have the opportunity to try different things. If it doesn’t work, you can always go back to your strengths."

CSK ended up on the losing side, but the game was memorable for another reason:

#4 MS Dhoni smashes Tom Curran for 3 sixes in a row

MS Dhoni ensured that CSK's net run rate didn't receive a walloping

While one section of social media lambasted MS Dhoni for 'not leading from the front', the other chose to look at the positive side of things. The former Indian skipper is known for his prowess in the last over of the innings, and the same came to the fore against RR although the game as a contest was already over.

With 38 runs needed off the last 6 balls and himself on 9 off 12 balls, MS Dhoni gave CSK fans something to cheer about by hitting Tom Curran for three consecutive sixes. Interestingly, the CSK captain's effort also tied the record for the most sixes in an IPL game.

Explain Dhoni in one pic.



Me : pic.twitter.com/NHZOwhowQe — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) September 22, 2020

CSK fell short by 16 runs, but MS Dhoni saved the net run rate from a hammering at the very least. Unfortunately, that wouldn't matter in the larger scheme of things for the team in IPL 2020.