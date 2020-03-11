×
IPL 2020: 5 trade window signings who might warm the bench this season

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 11 Mar 2020, 11:15 IST

Sherfane Rutherford
Sherfane Rutherford

The 2020 IPL trading window witnessed some of the high-profile transfers. While Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals traded their respective skippers Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals, the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise traded one of its star players - Kiwi pacer Trent Boult, to Mumbai Indians. It remains to be seen as to how these big guns will be performing for their respective new franchises this year.

South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock and Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan were the top performers among the players traded during 2019 IPL trading window whereas Marcus Stonis and Vijay Shankar failed to make an impact upon being traded. The 2020 IPL trading window for which the deadline was set as November 14th, 2019 saw several players switching teams apart from the top players like Ashwin, Rahane, and Boult. Given the squad combinations, these players might not get a chance to don the jerseys of their new franchises during 2020 IPL. On that note, let us look at five trade window signings who might warm the bench this season.

#1 Dhawal Kulkarni


Dhawal Kulkarni
Dhawal Kulkarni

It will be a return to the Wankhede Stadium for Dhawal Kulkarni who began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians. The right-arm medium-fast bowler represented Mumbai for six seasons (2008-2013) before moving to Rajasthan Royals in 2014. Since the Jaipur-based franchise was handed a two-year ban from the IPL, the 31-year old moved to the now-defunct Gujarat Lions after his two-year stint with the Royals.

Kulkarni who produced a memorable performance (18 wickets) for Suresh Raina's men was one of the vital cogs in his side's successful 2016 IPL campaign where they topped the league table before finishing third having lost both Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 respectively. After a disappointing outing in the following season for Gujarat Lions, the experienced Mumbaikar returned to Rajasthan Royals ahead of season eleven after the 2008 IPL winners used right-to-match (RTM) to secure his services for INR 75 lakh at the auction.

Owing to a poor outing (10 wickets in 18 matches across 2018 and 2019 IPL at economies of 9.47 and 9.57 respectively), he was traded to Mumbai Indians during 2020 IPL trading window. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai has got several proven overseas pacers (Lasith Malinga, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, and Nathan Coulter-Nile) besides all-rounder Hardik Pandya to bolster the pace attack. With Bumrah and Pandya being the natural choices, it might be difficult for Dhawal Kulkarni to feature in the almost settled Mumbai Indians XI this season.

#Note: All statistics are as of March 11, 2020

Published 11 Mar 2020, 11:15 IST
IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Dhawal Kulkarni Sherfane Rutherford T20 IPL Base Price 2019 IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
