IPL 2020: 5 uncapped players to watch out for

Suryakumar Yadav will try to impress the selectors with his consistency in IPL 2020

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a few weeks away as the big names of the cricket world gear up to clash against each other in the toughest T20 league on the planet. Over the years, a lot of players have established themselves as match-winners using the platform that IPL provides.

The IPL could be credited for several Indian team mainstays such as Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar among many others.

If we were to make a generalisation, then two sets of Indian players try to play their best in the IPL. The first are those who have gone out of the selection committee’s favor and the second one comprises the uncapped players who look at IPL as a ramp to jumpstart their national careers.

The target of both the sets of the players is to make their place in the national team and the following 5 uncapped stars will have the fans and selectors’ attention in IPL 2020.

#5 Suryakumar Yadav - Mumbai Indians

Can Suryakumar Yadav maintain his fine form in the IPL?

Despite playing alongside the likes of Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and Kieron Pollard at Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav has stood out in the batting department. In IPL 2018, Yadav amassed 512 runs in just 14 matches with his average being 36.57. He scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 133.33.

Though his numbers took a dip in the 2019 edition of the IPL, he still scored over 400 runs in 16 matches. His highest score in IPL 2019 was 71* wherein he registered two half-centuries. Yadav has been the epitome of consistency for Mumbai Indians and he will be the key to success for them once again in IPL 2020.

