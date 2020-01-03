IPL 2020: 5 under-rated players who can spring a surprise

Alex Carey will be a part of IPL for the first time

Indian Premier League (IPL) has a knack of giving surprises with performances from the players that were not in the focus of attention. Perhaps not having the attention of the crowd ahead of the start of the season can help them in staying away from the pressure. The T20 extravaganza has seen players winning games for their teams when they were least expected to perform. The likes of Mike Hussey, Lendl Simmons, David Miller, Manish Pandey, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell McClenaghan, Imran Tahir, Siddharth Kaul, Mohit Sharma are some of the examples.

The careers are made here and many unknown players went on to become legends for their countries after delivering the goods for their franchises in the IPL. Here is a list of players who might not be making the headlines today, but can raise many eyebrows in the upcoming season.

#5 Alex Carey

The Australian wicket-keeper batsman came into limelight through the Big Bash League 2017/18 season where he, playing for Adelaide Strikers, finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 443 runs from 11 matches. His heroics have rewarded him a place in the Australian national side in white-ball cricket, which he grabbed with both hands and cemented the spot. Alex Carey is a left-handed natural stroke-maker and does not shy away from playing big shots early in the innings. Though he is an opening batsman by nature, the southpaw bats in the lower-middle order as Australia had the openers fixed already. Delhi Capitals will be glad to have a team-man who can bat at any position as per scenario.

The 28-year-old has been picked by the Delhi-based franchise for INR 2.40 crores, who will be featuring in the IPL for the first time and is likely to make a positive impression when the opportunity comes.

