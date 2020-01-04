IPL 2020: 5 unsold batsmen who can return as replacements

Evin Lewis played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019

All the eight franchises of the Indian Premier League are gearing up pretty well for the upcoming edition of the cricketing carnival. The 13th edition in the history of Indian Premier League is all set to kick-start in a few months. The auction for the same took place last month in Kolkata where Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins emerged as the most expensive player.

There were a few more stars who received mega IPL contracts in 2020 namely Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, and Piyush Chawla. Players like Chris Lynn and James Neesham were also in the headlines after the only one franchise showed interest in them. Apart from this, a plethora of talented batsmen went unsold in the auction. Over the years, the fans have witnessed that the unsold names return to the league after any player is ruled out of the tournament. This article features the list of 5 unsold batsmen who can return as replacements in IPL 2020.

#5 Colin Ingram

Colin Ingram featured for the Delhi Capitals side in last year's IPL.

Delhi Capitals (DC) exceeded expectations in last year’s IPL as they emerged as one of the top 3 teams of the tourney. Even though they failed to lift the title, they ended the tournament in 3rd position. The team management has changed a few of its players ahead of the next edition as they have dropped players like Chris Morris and Colin Ingram while bagging the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, and Chris Woakes.

Unfortunately, Ingram went unsold in the IPL 2020 auction despite having a base price of ₹50 lakhs. He had a decent IPL season for the Delhi side last year. The left-handed batsman played 12 games where he aggregated 184 runs at the strike-rate of 119.48. He hit 25 boundaries in that season which showcase his hard-hitting skills. Since he is a global T20 star, the Proteas star can to return to the IPL if a top-order batsman of any team cannot play due to injury.

