IPL 2020: 5 young overseas players who could attract a lot of attention on auction day

Anderson Edward FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 661 // 18 Oct 2019, 12:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jaipur hosted the IPL 2018 auction (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

Kolkata will host the IPL 2020 auction on 19 December 2019. As of now, the trade window is open with a deadline of 15 November 2019. IPL enthusiasts expect many exciting updates during these pre-season months.

The franchises preparing for the ultimate showdown become active during this time with their plans and discussions. In their meetings, they would discuss various strategies regarding their approach to the squad-restructuring process.

Putting together a trophy-winning squad is not an easy task. Ask any insider, and they would tell you how hard it is to find the right winning combination. While the actual tournament is tough, the pre-season has its own unique challenges.

Getting the right overseas players is one of the most challenging tasks. A player who has performed exceptionally well in international conditions might find it difficult in the subcontinent, and vice versa. Therefore, extreme caution is necessary while selecting overseas players.

Here is a look at five young overseas players that will likely be on the radar of several franchises come auction day.

#5 Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips is a 22-year-old wicket-keeping batsman from New Zealand who has an explosive batting style similar to that of Brendon McCullum. Although Phillips is yet to do anything spectacular on the international stage, he used the CPL arena well to showcase his massive potential.

In the most recently concluded CPL season, Phillips was a formidable presence for the Jamaica Tallawahs despite the team getting the wooden spoon. The hard-hitter finished the season as the fourth leading-run scorer with 374 runs in 10 matches.

Phillips was also the Tallawahs' leading run-getter in the 2018 season. His 457 runs from 11 matches were a big reason for the team reaching the final that year.

Shining in both the brightest and the darkest seasons of the team is a huge achievement that won't go unnoticed by the IPL franchises.

1 / 5 NEXT