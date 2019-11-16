IPL 2020: 6 top buys from 2019 released by franchises

Renin Wilben Albert
16 Nov 2019

Carlos Brathwaite

The deadline for the Indian Premier League (IPL) transfer window expired on 14 November. All the eight franchises who will be taking part in the 2020 edition of the T20 league have released the complete list of players released and retained, as per the rules.

A total of 127 players have been retained by the franchises, out of which 35 are overseas players. If one looks at the number of players released, Royal Challengers Bangalore have been the most active, releasing 12. Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand have released the fewest players - only five.

Kings XI Punjab now have the highest salary cap available, that of Rs 42.70 crore, while Mumbai Indians have the least with 13.05 crore. Further, RCB (12) have the most number of player slots available even as Chennai Super Kings (20) have the largest squad size of players.

Along with the hectic activity, a number of big buys from IPL 2019 were also released. Here’s a look at the top six of them.

#6 Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy

Kings XI Punjab have released Tamil Nadu mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who was purchased for a whopping Rs 8.4 crore at the 2019 auction. Although Chakaravarthy had only featured in one first-class match and nine List A games at the time he was picked, he had performed rather well in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, where his variations brought him ample success.

KXIP wanted him to replicate the same for the franchise, but that didn't quite happen. Chakaravarthy played his first game against Kolkata Knight Riders, in which he was completely torn apart - getting smashed for 35 runs in his three overs.

Surprisingly, despite paying such a huge price, KXIP didn’t have the faith to give him another chance, as he was relegated to the dugout for the rest of the season.

#5 Colin Ingram

Colin Ingram

Former South African opening batsman Colin Ingram was picked by Delhi Capitals for an impressive price of Rs 6.4 crore. Unfortunately for Delhi, he couldn’t make much of an impact in IPL 2019, managing only 184 runs in 12 matches at an average of under 20. Not surprisingly, Delhi have released him.

Ingram was bought by Delhi on the back of his pedigree as a T20 cricketer. The South African scored more than 500 runs in the 2016 Natwest T20 Blast. In the same competition in 2017, he hit two centuries for Glamorgan.

Ingram had played for Delhi in 2011 as well, but that season he only managed 21 runs in three matches. His returns were much better in 2019, but not good enough for Delhi to retain him.

