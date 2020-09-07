IPL 2020: All you need to know about Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will commence on 19th September in Abu Dhabi. The IPL 2020 action will move to Dubai on the next night as Delhi Capitals will open their campaign against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium was one of the venues used for the first phase of IPL 2014. The Mohali-based franchise played only one match on this ground that year where they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets. Delhi played two games here, recording one victory and one defeat.

Pakistan cricket team has used this ground as their adopted home for international matches. Over the last 11 years, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted 62 T20I games. Unlike the pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the wicket in Dubai has been equally supportive to both spinners and batsmen.

Teams batting first have managed to score more than 200 runs on multiple occasions.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium to host four afternoon matches of IPL 2020

Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host four matches of IPL 2020 in the first week

BCCI announced the league stage schedule for IPL 2020, where 24 matches were allotted to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Out of them, four games will start at 2:00 PM local time, which means the players will have to play in hot conditions.

The stadium has a capacity of 25,000 spectators, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unlikely that there will be full stadiums in IPL 2020. As mentioned ahead, the venue has hosted 62 T20I matches and 150-155 will be a par score on the pitch that this venue offers.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium has two ends, namely Emirates Road End and Dubai Sports City End. It is a part of the Dubai Sports City and has a special floodlight system titled 'Ring of Fire.' The 2018 Asia Cup final was played on this grou